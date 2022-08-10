QualityKiosk wins Digital Customer Experience Provider of the Year Award at 11th Elets NBFC 100 Summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI/PNN): QualityKiosk Technologies, a leading global QA automation and digital performance engineering specialist, has participated in the 11th Edition of Elets NBFC100 Summit held in Chennai on June 17th 2022.

Apart from representing their services through an interactive booth, QualityKiosk in association with Elastic has also hosted an exclusive roundtable discussion that featured elite panelists from NBFC world discussing on "Empowering NBFCs to evolve through revolutionary Customer Experience: AI, ML, IoT, Big Data, RPA, Bots & Observability". Through this discussion the top NBFC leaders have shared their expert opinions and personal experiences on the technology landscape in NBFC industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Sundarrajan K. D.,Vice President - Sales, QualityKiosk Technologies, said, "With this CXO roundtable discussion, we aim to help and empower organizations to understand the evolving role of advanced technologies like AI, ML, IoT, Big Data, RPA, Bots & Observability in enhancing business velocity, agility, and scalability. The roundtable discussion has shed light on the important areas of technology that businesses need to invest in and provided strategic blueprint organizations can follow to avoid pitfalls and gain a competitive edge. This is a great opportunity for NBFC organizations looking to gain pragmatic insights into investing in technology and how it can be leveraged to improve bottom lines and achieve business goals."

During the award ceremony of the Elets NBFC100 Summit, QualityKiosk Technology was recognized with the "Digital Customer Experience Provider of the Year" award. A few members of the QualityKiosk team were present at the ceremony and were delighted to accept the award behalf of the organization.



"The Digital Customer Experience Provider of the Year award gives an essential boost to our morale. We are humbled to be recognized for our continuous efforts in the customer experience field through our various services which include Digital Lending, QRACE, Compas, DTaaS, etc. "Sundarrajan K. D. added.

QualityKiosk Technologies is one of the world's leading Digital Quality Assurance partners for some of the biggest names in the banking and financial services, telecom, and automobile industries across the globe.

Founded in 2000 by IIT-Kanpur graduates, the company is a pioneer in digital performance engineering and offers Enterprise Digital Quality Assurance, Business Automation, Customer Experience services, and Data Analytics solutions for an array of industries and verticals.

Visit https://www.qualitykiosk.com/ to know more about the innovative quality assurance and performance engineering solutions.

