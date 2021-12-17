Quantic India congratulates all the award winners at the 2nd Annual Warehouse and Logistics Excellence Awards 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): An exuberant atmosphere was prevalent at the recently concluded 2nd Annual Warehouse & Logistics Excellence Awards 2021 organized by Quantic India which was one of the first events conducted offline.

The 2nd Annual Warehouse & Logistics Excellence Awards 2021, now in its second year, was held to recognize those business leaders within the industry who go above and beyond to provide top-of-the-line service.

The aim of 2nd Annual Warehouse & Logistics Excellence Awards 2021 is to recognize those who work behind the scenes to facilitate trades with ease, through careful planning and execution.

Regardless of their location or size, all businesses were invited to participate in the awards program, which included supply chain management, third-party logistics, freight logistics and warehouse services. Every winner will be judged based solely on the merits of the products and services they provide so that the most deserving businesses can demonstrate their success.

Winning at Quantic India's 2nd Annual Warehouse & Logistics Excellence Awards 2021 provides the evidence that needs to prove that beyond doubt, one can stand out from the crowd. Enhancing the victory with visual reminders allows for the promotion of the brand to extend even further, which in turn can attract new employees and new clients looking to work with the best in the industry. Receiving third-party recognition helps to boost the reputation of the brands and the trust in the products and services they offer.

Quantic India is delighted to announce the winners of this year's edition and to recognize the businesses and their teams for all the hard work they have put in over the past year.

Take a look below at who took home the big prize in each category

* Best Industrial Flooring Solution Provider Of The Year - Dura Floor Concrete Solutions LLP

* Warehouse Excellence - Best Design of the Year - Flipkart

* Warehouse Excellence - Innovative Warehouse Service Provider - Logiware Supply Chain Solutions

* Warehouse Excellence - Automotive Company of the Year - VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd

* Logistics Excellence - Express Logistics Company of the Year - V-Xpress

* Warehouse Excellence - Best Design Service Provider of the Year - Coign Consulting

* Warehouse & Logistics - Operational Excellence of the Year - BLUE STAR

* Logistics Excellence - Rising Star of the Year - OWM Logistics Pvt Ltd

* Logistics Excellence - Innovative Service Provider of the Year - Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd

* Logistics Excellence - Technology Integrator of the Year - Jindal Stainless Ltd

* Logistics Excellence - Innovative Logistics Service Provider - SafeXpress Pvt Ltd

* Warehouse Excellence - Manufacturing Company of the Year - Hindalco Industries Ltd

* Warehouse & Logistics - Operational Excellence of the Year in E-Commerce - Flipkart

* Last Mile Player of the Year - DTDC Express Limited

* Warehouse Excellence - Engineering Company of the Year - Danfoss Industries Pvt Ltd

* Best Warehouse Automation Solution Provider - Wipro Pari

* Rising Industrial Park in Gujarat - Rajkot Industrial Park

* Warehouse Excellence - E-Commerce Company of the Year - Flipkart

* Best Industrial Park In Madhya Pradesh - Empire Logipark

* Best-In-Class Use of Technology in Procurement - Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd

* Material Conveying Solution Provider of the Year - Bricspac India Pvt Ltd

* Manufacturing Excellence Company of the Year - Automobiles - VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd



* RISING STAR WAREHOUSE DEVELOPER - WEST - Richland Developers

* Logistics Excellence - Technology Service Provider of the Year - Freight Tiger

* Manufacturing Excellence Company of the Year - Steel - Hindalco Industries Ltd

* Operational Excellence Leader of the Year - Gaurav Bhatia

* Best Procurement Innovation - Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd

* Best Security & E-Surveillance Solution Provider - Securens Systems

* Warehouse Excellence -Safety Champion Company of the Year - Chem Store by V-Logis

* Rising Star - Operational Excellence Leader of the Year - Nitin Dubey

* Warehouse & Logistics - Operational Excellence Company of the Year in Retail - Pharma - Reliance Retail - Pharma

* Supply Chain Excellence - Personality of the Year - Umesh Madhyan

* Best Innovation in SCM - Aurionpro SCMLOG

* Warehouse excellence in safety - 2021 - Avashya CCI

* Supply Chain Excellence - Best Network Optimization in FMCG - Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd

* Supply Chain Excellence - Supply Chain Performance Improvement - Century Plyboards (India) Limited

* Supply Chain Excellence - Best Supply Chain Planning - Flipkart

* Supply Chain Excellence - Best Supply Chain In Chemicals - Grasim Industries Ltd

* Supply Chain Excellence - Best Supply Chain in Heavy Engineering - Hindalco Industries Ltd

* Supply Chain Excellence - Best Supply Chain in Food & Beverages - Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd

* Supply Chain Excellence - Best Supply Chain in Power & Energy - Inox Wind Ltd

* Supply Chain Excellence - Best Supply Chain in Food - Kamaths Our times Ice Creams Pvt Ltd

* Supply Chain Excellence - Best Use of Analytics - Food & Beverages - Monginis Foods Pvt Ltd

* Supply Chain Excellence - Best Supply Chain in Automobiles - Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd

* Supply Chain Excellence - Best Network Optimization in Manufacturing - Prism Johnson Ltd

* Supply Chain Excellence - Rising Star Leader of the Year - Sanjay Suryawanshi

* SCM Solution Provider of the year - Trejhara

* Supply Chain Excellence - Best Supply Chain in Steel - Vedanta ESL Steel Ltd

* Manufacturing Excellence - Green & Sustainable Manufacturing - Greaves Cotton Ltd

* Best-In-Class Quality Excellence in Procurement - Greaves Cotton Ltd

End Note - The 2nd Annual Warehouse & Logistics Excellence Awards 2021 was a great success, delivering on its promise to be bigger and better than previous editions and providing a crucial platform for SCM leaders.

