Quantic India's Technology Excellence Awards Bengaluru Edition: Honoring Those Who Lead the Way

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Quantic India Technology Excellence Awards Bengaluru Edition recognizes technology leaders and innovators who demonstrate excellence through their solutions and impact on the business.
It is an opportunity for the industry to celebrate, recognize, and acknowledge the technology powerhouses situated in the South part of India.
With a foundational goal to experiment and excel, Quantic India extensive research and analysis has taken the transformational journey of Technology Excellence Awards to the next level of evolution.
Every tech innovation has its own set of rules and standards for application. However, it takes a lot of preparation and strategy to understand the effects and suggest the appropriate security steps.
The Technology Excellence Awards 2022-Bengaluru edition has honored the outstanding work of organizations and people who have not only meticulously tackle challenges but also cleverly implemented effective countermeasures. Here is the list of all the eminent speakers who graced the event with their presence and shared their insightful thoughts:
Panel 1: Digital Transformation Insights from Technology Leaders for Technology Leaders
1. Shashwat Singh - Chief Information Officer, boAt
2. Abhilash Ramakrishna - Chief Technology Officer, Halodoc
3. Debdoot Mukherjee - Chief Data Scientist, Head of AI, Meesho
4. Ruma Kishore - Director IT, Unilever
5. Pranav Saxena - Chief Technology & Product Officer, Flipkart HealthPlus
6. Prasanna Kumar - Director Sales, Sophos
Panel 2: Understanding The Right Cloud Strategy
1. Ashwin Khorana - Chief Information Officer, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
2. Bhoopendra Solanki - Chief Information Officer, Sakra World Hospital
3. Ramkumar Mohan - Chief Information Officer, Air Works Group
4. Ramu Raghavan - Regional Sales Manager, HPE
5. Sudhanshu Mishra - VP for Business Development, Ozonetel
6. Premkumar JG - Systems Engineering Lead - Strategic Business (India & Sri Lanka) Nutanix
7. Navaneethan M - Senior Vice President, Chief Information security Officer & Head-IT, Groww
Panel 3: Scaling Innovation to Build a Truly Digital BFSI Ecosystem
1. Pinak Chakraborty - Chief Information Officer, Airtel Payments Bank
2. Shashank Agrawal - Chief Technology Officer, HDFC Credila Financial Services Limited
3. Harish Sharma C L - Chief Information Officer, Toyota Financial Services India.
4. Sachin S Rao - MD & CEO, Archon Consulting Systems
5. Piyush Ranjan - Chief Technology Officer, Coverfox Insurance
After each and every immensely knowledgeable panel discussion Quantic India honored different industrial domain experts and companies who bagged the below category of awards for their contribution in the long run
Company Categories:
Digital Customer Experience Transformation Initiative- (Fintech) - Vauld
Digital Business Innovation Awards- (NBFC) - IIFL Samasta Finance Limited
Wealth Management Company of the Year - True Beacon
Best Information Technology Department of the year - ( Real Estate ) - Brigade Group
Best AI / ML implementation (AgriTech) - BigHaat
Best Tech of the Year (Financial Services) - CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
Sustainability through Technology Award- (Ecommerce) - Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd
Best use of Technology for Customer Engagement (Automotive) - Ki Mobility Solutions Private Limited
Best Chat Support Team (Hospitality) - OYO
Best ER & D Partner for auto and Industrial OEMs - Onward Technologies
Innovative Start-up of the Year AI & ML - CyborgIntellPvt. Ltd
Digital Customer Experience Transformation Initiative - Banking - Fincare Small Finance Bank
Best IoT implementation (Manufacturing) - L&T: TLT Unit Kanchipuram
Best Tech Implementation in Manufacturing (FMCG) - Emami Ltd.
Best Interactive Product (Automotive) - Pricol Limited
Best Digital Transformation Project (Electronics) - Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Mobile Innovation of the Year (Housing Services) - Colive
Best Tech of the Year (Robotics & AI) - South Indian Bank
Best use of Technology for Customer Engagement (Fintech) - Zolve
Best Digital Transformation Project- (Healthcare) - Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd
Best Data Science Project - Elanco Innovation and Alliance Centre India
Outstanding Technology Product or Service Award (Healthcare) - Kids Clinic India Ltd (Cloudnine)
Innovative Application of The Year (Logistics) - Shadowfax
Best use of Technology for Customer Engagement (Healthcare) - Hetero Healthcare
Innovative Application of The Year- (Healthcare) - Sakra World Hospital
Best Use of Cloud Services (AgriTech) - ReshaMandi
Transport, Logistics and Supply Chain Tech of the Year - Blowhorn
Best AI / ML implementation- (Real Estate) - Puravankara Ltd
Digital Business Innovation Awards- (Automobile) - Tata Motors
Best use of Technology for Customer Engagement (Transport-Tech) - Chalo Mobility Pvt Ltd.
Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer Of The Year - Chaayos
Best Analytics implementation-(Retail) - Coffee Day Global Ltd.
Outstanding Technology Product or Service Award (Manufacturing) - Applied Materials India
Best Use of Cloud Services (Fintech) - INVOICEMART
Best Analytics implementation - (NBFC) - NeoGrowth Credit Pvt Ltd
Best use of Technology for Customer Engagement- (Real estate) - Shriram Properties Limited
Best Consumer-Service Technology (Insurance) - Coverfox Insurance
Innovative Application of The Year- (Healthcare) - Zydus Lifesciences Limited
Energy Industry Innovation of the Year - Cairn Oil and Gas Ltd
Outstanding Technology Product or Service Award (Pharma) - Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.
Best AI / ML implementation - (Manufacturing) - JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
Transport, Logistics and Supply Chain Tech of the Year - FMCG - Unilever
Disruptive Technology Innovation Award (Retail) - Chai Point
Best Security, Defence, or Law Enforcement IT Project - Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Best Public Sector IT Project - REC Ltd.
Cybersecurity Innovation of the year (Banking) - Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Best Digital Transformation Project (Insurance) - Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd.
Organizational Response to the Pandemic (Healthcare) - Aster RV Hospital
Digital Customer Experience Transformation Initiative (Logistics) - Safexpress Pvt Ltd.
Operational Excellence Leadership (Financial Services) - Alice Blue Financial Services Pvt Ltd
Sustainable Organisation of the Year (Food & Beverages) - FreshtoHome
Disruptive Technology Innovation Award (Banking) - Equitas Small Finance Bank
Best Tech Implementation in Manufacturing (Automobile) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
Outstanding Technology Product or Service Award (E-Commerce) - Royal Brothers
Innovative Start-up of the Year - OTO Capital
Best Mobile App (Consumer Services) - Park+
Best Digital Transformation Project- (Banking) - Karnataka Bank
Digital Customer Experience Transformation Initiative (Pharma) - Pfizer
Best Start-up of the Year- (InsureTech) - Plum
Operational Excellence Leadership- (Pharma) - Laurus Labs Ltd
Outstanding Technology Product or Service Award (Fintech) - Mudrex
Best Mobile App (RealEstate) - Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Individual Categories -
CIO Innovation in Cloud Strategy (Pharma) - Kuldeep Goyal
Most Innovative CTO of the Year (Automotive) - Abhimanyu Goyal
CTO of the Year (FMCG) - Yoginder Grewal
Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 30 - Deep Dwivedi
Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 30 - Shubham Agrawal
Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40 - Sathvik Vishwanath
Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40 - Shashwat Singh
Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40 - Prateek Dixit
Emerging CIO of the Year (Retail) - ZohebSharieef
CIO Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (Construction) - Prakash Hegde
Most Innovative CIO of the Year (Aviation) - Vinod Bhat
Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40 - Vijay Kamble
Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 50 - Ajay Lakhotia
Emerging CIO of the Year (Automobile) - Sarveswara Rao
CTO of the Year (Banking) - John Varughese
CIO Innovation in Intelligent Automation (Pharma) - Ravi Kalla
CIO Innovation in Digital Transformation ( Edtech) - Siva Kumar Vaddi
Most Innovative CTO of the Year (Real Estate) - Chirag Boonlia
CIO Innovation in Digital Transformation (Retail) - Ashish Oberoi
Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40 - Dhawal Khullar
Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 50 - Sandeep Kaler
Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 50 - Ranjan Sharma
Most Innovative CTO of the Year (Manufacturing) - Manoj Meena
The event also witnessed some of the most modern and well-experimented solution providers who came with proven case studies and successful solutions in the complexly emerging industry. Find them below:
Zoho Creator: Associate Partner
Ozonetel: Customer Experience Partner
Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Archon, Nutanix: Category Partner:
Sendbird: Category Partner
Sophos: Category Partner
TATA Tele Business Services: Category Partner
CyborgIntell: Enterprise AI Partner
Okta: Exhibit Partner
After an amazing response received at the 2nd chapter of Technology Excellence Awards, Quantic India will now further investigate the emerging environment and come soon with its next edition.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)