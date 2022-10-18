Quantic India's Technology Excellence Awards Bengaluru Edition: Honoring Those Who Lead the Way

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Quantic India Technology Excellence Awards Bengaluru Edition recognizes technology leaders and innovators who demonstrate excellence through their solutions and impact on the business.

It is an opportunity for the industry to celebrate, recognize, and acknowledge the technology powerhouses situated in the South part of India.

With a foundational goal to experiment and excel, Quantic India extensive research and analysis has taken the transformational journey of Technology Excellence Awards to the next level of evolution.

Every tech innovation has its own set of rules and standards for application. However, it takes a lot of preparation and strategy to understand the effects and suggest the appropriate security steps.

The Technology Excellence Awards 2022-Bengaluru edition has honored the outstanding work of organizations and people who have not only meticulously tackle challenges but also cleverly implemented effective countermeasures. Here is the list of all the eminent speakers who graced the event with their presence and shared their insightful thoughts:

Panel 1: Digital Transformation Insights from Technology Leaders for Technology Leaders

1. Shashwat Singh - Chief Information Officer, boAt

2. Abhilash Ramakrishna - Chief Technology Officer, Halodoc

3. Debdoot Mukherjee - Chief Data Scientist, Head of AI, Meesho

4. Ruma Kishore - Director IT, Unilever

5. Pranav Saxena - Chief Technology & Product Officer, Flipkart HealthPlus

6. Prasanna Kumar - Director Sales, Sophos

Panel 2: Understanding The Right Cloud Strategy

1. Ashwin Khorana - Chief Information Officer, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

2. Bhoopendra Solanki - Chief Information Officer, Sakra World Hospital

3. Ramkumar Mohan - Chief Information Officer, Air Works Group

4. Ramu Raghavan - Regional Sales Manager, HPE

5. Sudhanshu Mishra - VP for Business Development, Ozonetel

6. Premkumar JG - Systems Engineering Lead - Strategic Business (India & Sri Lanka) Nutanix

7. Navaneethan M - Senior Vice President, Chief Information security Officer & Head-IT, Groww

Panel 3: Scaling Innovation to Build a Truly Digital BFSI Ecosystem

1. Pinak Chakraborty - Chief Information Officer, Airtel Payments Bank

2. Shashank Agrawal - Chief Technology Officer, HDFC Credila Financial Services Limited

3. Harish Sharma C L - Chief Information Officer, Toyota Financial Services India.

4. Sachin S Rao - MD & CEO, Archon Consulting Systems

5. Piyush Ranjan - Chief Technology Officer, Coverfox Insurance

After each and every immensely knowledgeable panel discussion Quantic India honored different industrial domain experts and companies who bagged the below category of awards for their contribution in the long run

Company Categories:

Digital Customer Experience Transformation Initiative- (Fintech) - Vauld

Digital Business Innovation Awards- (NBFC) - IIFL Samasta Finance Limited

Wealth Management Company of the Year - True Beacon

Best Information Technology Department of the year - ( Real Estate ) - Brigade Group

Best AI / ML implementation (AgriTech) - BigHaat

Best Tech of the Year (Financial Services) - CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

Sustainability through Technology Award- (Ecommerce) - Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd

Best use of Technology for Customer Engagement (Automotive) - Ki Mobility Solutions Private Limited

Best Chat Support Team (Hospitality) - OYO

Best ER & D Partner for auto and Industrial OEMs - Onward Technologies

Innovative Start-up of the Year AI & ML - CyborgIntellPvt. Ltd

Digital Customer Experience Transformation Initiative - Banking - Fincare Small Finance Bank

Best IoT implementation (Manufacturing) - L&T: TLT Unit Kanchipuram

Best Tech Implementation in Manufacturing (FMCG) - Emami Ltd.

Best Interactive Product (Automotive) - Pricol Limited

Best Digital Transformation Project (Electronics) - Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Mobile Innovation of the Year (Housing Services) - Colive

Best Tech of the Year (Robotics & AI) - South Indian Bank

Best use of Technology for Customer Engagement (Fintech) - Zolve

Best Digital Transformation Project- (Healthcare) - Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd

Best Data Science Project - Elanco Innovation and Alliance Centre India

Outstanding Technology Product or Service Award (Healthcare) - Kids Clinic India Ltd (Cloudnine)

Innovative Application of The Year (Logistics) - Shadowfax

Best use of Technology for Customer Engagement (Healthcare) - Hetero Healthcare

Innovative Application of The Year- (Healthcare) - Sakra World Hospital

Best Use of Cloud Services (AgriTech) - ReshaMandi

Transport, Logistics and Supply Chain Tech of the Year - Blowhorn

Best AI / ML implementation- (Real Estate) - Puravankara Ltd

Digital Business Innovation Awards- (Automobile) - Tata Motors

Best use of Technology for Customer Engagement (Transport-Tech) - Chalo Mobility Pvt Ltd.

Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer Of The Year - Chaayos

Best Analytics implementation-(Retail) - Coffee Day Global Ltd.

Outstanding Technology Product or Service Award (Manufacturing) - Applied Materials India

Best Use of Cloud Services (Fintech) - INVOICEMART



Best Analytics implementation - (NBFC) - NeoGrowth Credit Pvt Ltd

Best use of Technology for Customer Engagement- (Real estate) - Shriram Properties Limited

Best Consumer-Service Technology (Insurance) - Coverfox Insurance

Innovative Application of The Year- (Healthcare) - Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Energy Industry Innovation of the Year - Cairn Oil and Gas Ltd

Outstanding Technology Product or Service Award (Pharma) - Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.

Best AI / ML implementation - (Manufacturing) - JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Transport, Logistics and Supply Chain Tech of the Year - FMCG - Unilever

Disruptive Technology Innovation Award (Retail) - Chai Point

Best Security, Defence, or Law Enforcement IT Project - Bharat Electronics Ltd.

Best Public Sector IT Project - REC Ltd.

Cybersecurity Innovation of the year (Banking) - Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Best Digital Transformation Project (Insurance) - Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Organizational Response to the Pandemic (Healthcare) - Aster RV Hospital

Digital Customer Experience Transformation Initiative (Logistics) - Safexpress Pvt Ltd.

Operational Excellence Leadership (Financial Services) - Alice Blue Financial Services Pvt Ltd

Sustainable Organisation of the Year (Food & Beverages) - FreshtoHome

Disruptive Technology Innovation Award (Banking) - Equitas Small Finance Bank

Best Tech Implementation in Manufacturing (Automobile) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Outstanding Technology Product or Service Award (E-Commerce) - Royal Brothers

Innovative Start-up of the Year - OTO Capital

Best Mobile App (Consumer Services) - Park+

Best Digital Transformation Project- (Banking) - Karnataka Bank

Digital Customer Experience Transformation Initiative (Pharma) - Pfizer

Best Start-up of the Year- (InsureTech) - Plum

Operational Excellence Leadership- (Pharma) - Laurus Labs Ltd

Outstanding Technology Product or Service Award (Fintech) - Mudrex

Best Mobile App (RealEstate) - Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.

Individual Categories -

CIO Innovation in Cloud Strategy (Pharma) - Kuldeep Goyal

Most Innovative CTO of the Year (Automotive) - Abhimanyu Goyal

CTO of the Year (FMCG) - Yoginder Grewal

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 30 - Deep Dwivedi

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 30 - Shubham Agrawal

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40 - Sathvik Vishwanath

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40 - Shashwat Singh

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40 - Prateek Dixit

Emerging CIO of the Year (Retail) - ZohebSharieef

CIO Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (Construction) - Prakash Hegde

Most Innovative CIO of the Year (Aviation) - Vinod Bhat

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40 - Vijay Kamble

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 50 - Ajay Lakhotia

Emerging CIO of the Year (Automobile) - Sarveswara Rao

CTO of the Year (Banking) - John Varughese

CIO Innovation in Intelligent Automation (Pharma) - Ravi Kalla

CIO Innovation in Digital Transformation ( Edtech) - Siva Kumar Vaddi

Most Innovative CTO of the Year (Real Estate) - Chirag Boonlia

CIO Innovation in Digital Transformation (Retail) - Ashish Oberoi

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40 - Dhawal Khullar

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 50 - Sandeep Kaler

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 50 - Ranjan Sharma

Most Innovative CTO of the Year (Manufacturing) - Manoj Meena

The event also witnessed some of the most modern and well-experimented solution providers who came with proven case studies and successful solutions in the complexly emerging industry. Find them below:

Zoho Creator: Associate Partner

Ozonetel: Customer Experience Partner

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Archon, Nutanix: Category Partner:

Sendbird: Category Partner

Sophos: Category Partner

TATA Tele Business Services: Category Partner

CyborgIntell: Enterprise AI Partner

Okta: Exhibit Partner

After an amazing response received at the 2nd chapter of Technology Excellence Awards, Quantic India will now further investigate the emerging environment and come soon with its next edition.

