Quantiphi announces partnership with Databricks to help drive enterprise-wide AI adoption

Marlborough (Massachusetts) [US], November 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced its partnership with Databricks, the lakehouse company and pioneer of this new data paradigm. Together, Quantiphi and Databricks will focus on helping enterprise customers to optimize their business workflows with AI which will be enabled by a strong foundation of the Lakehouse platform.

Businesses today are embracing multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. As a result, it has become imperative to modernize their data foundation for seamless operations across different environments, and deploy advanced cloud-based technologies - including analytics tools with advanced machine learning (ML) and MLOps capabilities.

As Databricks Consulting Partners, Quantiphi will accelerate AI-driven innovation for clients across industries. Quantiphi's in-depth knowledge and deep expertise in helping enterprise customers modernize and democratize their Data and AI footprint at scale are valuable for the partnership with Databricks. Databricks' Lakehouse Platform is cloud-agnostic and enables users to unify their data warehousing and AI use cases on a consistent platform across multiple infrastructures simultaneously.

"We are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with Databricks,". said Asif Hasan, Co-founder, Quantiphi. "By combining the power of Databricks' Lakehouse Platform and Quantiphi's advanced AI/ML capabilities, our teams will empower customers to leverage data-driven MLOps and enable enterprise AI success."

The collaboration is set to actively support customers with various data and AI services such as digital transformation strategy, AI innovation roadmap, MLOps, data modernization and migration, data management, security, and governance implementations. Quantiphi's team of dedicated applied AI Databricks experts will further help customers implement and scale data engineering, collaborative data science, full-lifecycle machine learning, and business analytics initiatives.

"Today, there is a rising need for every business to have a strong foundation of data and AI. By combining the strength of Databricks' Lakehouse Platform in data engineering, data science and analytics and Quantiphi's AI-first digital engineering capabilities, we can help companies transform their businesses through the power of data", said Mohak Moondra, Practice Leader - Applied AI, Quantiphi.



Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats, and anomalies. Together with partners and customers, we embark on a data and AI-led transformation journey that delivers impactful and measurable results.

