Quantiphi, Inc. recognized by Great Place To Work India among India's Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM 2022

Marlborough (Massachusetts) [US], November 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Quantiphi, an AI-first Digital Engineering Company, has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among - India's Best Workplaces™ in IT and IT-BPM 2022 for its distinguished workplace culture and people-positive practices that have created exceptional value for the organization and its ever-growing employees.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In its 8th edition this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the Top 100 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM 2022 have been recognized.

These organizations among other practices particularly excel both in people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture. The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) of India's Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM 2022 can be viewed here.

In our study, we have observed that the Best Workplaces have gone above and beyond to create and sustain aspirational organizations. Organizations that succeed in establishing high-trust, high-performance cultures and maximizing human potential by bridging experience gaps will be great places to work for all in the future.

"It is difficult to envisage any business that has not reaped the benefits of the digital revolution. Despite an uncertain global scenario, the IT industry has consistently augmented the growth of India's knowledge economy. The industry has also been instrumental in strengthening India's digital capabilities making huge strides in deep tech, AI, and AR offering an entirely new gamut of opportunities in terms of job and value creation.

Technology companies have been regarded as leaders in forward-thinking and innovative workplace cultures. The pandemic gained impetus along with the wave of startups that have made it imperative for organizations to focus on their people with technology becoming real-time and user experience becoming global.



Despite witnessing phenomena like great resignation and quiet quitting, Best Workplaces are on their way to cracking the code as there has been a 2 per cent improvement in the overall employee experience in the IT and IT-BPM sector since last year.

Congratulations to all our winners for this coveted recognition. I am confident that the industry and its leaders will continue to set global benchmarks in workplace culture," said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur and CEO, Great Place To Work India.

"Employee satisfaction has always been paramount in Quantiphi. Our culture encourages holistic development from well-designed policies to specialized training that focuses on skill-building. Through constant trial and error, we look forward to creating working patterns that incentivize everyone to cooperate, contribute, and build trust. We are proud of our people's practices that have made Quantiphi a wonderful environment for each individual to have a striking work-life balance," said Ritesh Patel, Co-Founder, Quantiphi.

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100+ organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of leading CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All™.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business.

Quantiphi solves the most demanding and complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at an unprecedented speed. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit www.quantiphi.com.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

