QuEST Global announces the Top 10 finalists of its engineering innovation contest 'Ingenium'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] February 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): QuEST Global, a global Product Engineering Services company, announced the top 10 finalists of its engineering innovation contest 'Ingenium', an initiative aimed at fostering innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset amongst engineering students.

Through Ingenium, QuEST provides a platform for the young talent to apply their engineering skills to solve real world problems.

For the past 10 years, Ingenium has successfully identified and influenced the lives of many talented engineering students in India by helping them live their dream before a forum of like-minded tech enthusiasts.

The contest, available for students across the nation, focuses on aligning the needs of industry with that of the academic institutes by establishing the industry-academia connect and helping build "industry-ready" professionals. The solutions provided by the shortlisted projects showcase innovative solutions that advance the way we live, work, travel and engage.

QuEST is dedicating industry experts to mentor the ten finalists to help them improve their ideas and work towards the finale. The finalists include teams from P.E.S. Institute of Technology (PESIT), MVJ College of Engineering (MVJCE), CMR Institute of Technology, P. E. S. College of Engineering (PESCE), and PES University in Karnataka.



They also include teams from Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering & Technology, and Amal Jyothi College of Engineering (AJCE) from Kerala; along with Jayawantrao Sawant College of Engineering, Bennett University, and Vel Tech University from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu respectively. The winners of Ingenium will be announced in a virtual ceremony on February 11, 2022 at 5:15pm.

Speaking on the announcement Srikanth Naik, Global Head - Delivery, QuEST Global said, "QuEST is driving the future of engineering by converging digital, electronics and mechanical engineering services to build a safer and smarter world. We know that the future depends on these capable young engineers of tomorrow and we are proud to support them. QuEST Ingenium is a wonderful example of industry-academia collaboration that is fueling innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset. At QuEST, investment in people is part of our culture and we are happy to share this spirit more broadly through the Ingenium program. I look forward to seeing the great work of these teams as they progress through the competition."

Ingenium is closely aligned with QuEST's belief in fostering a culture of innovation and imbibing an entrepreneurial mindset amongst engineers. The platform successfully utilizes QuEST's engineering expertise to bridge the industry-academia gap and create a pool of skilled workforce that will help in bridging the skill gap faced by the industry.

For nearly 25 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 54 global delivery centers and 11,500+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner and sustainable world.

QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

