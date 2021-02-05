QuEST Global appoints Lindsey Gauthier as General Counsel

Singapore/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, announced the appointment of Lindsey Gauthier as its General Counsel. In this position, Lindsey will be responsible for managing all legal, regulatory, and compliance activities globally and will oversee the in-house legal team. Lindsey will report directly to Ajit Prabhu, Chairman and CEO.

Lindsey joins QuEST with a rich and diverse experience that spans multiple industries and countries. He has partnered with organizations to manage risks and formulate strategies to avoid litigation and comply with regulatory obligations. Lindsey also has extensive commercial transactional experience, especially in mergers and acquisitions, post-acquisition integration, and IPOs.

Prior to joining QuEST, Lindsey was Vice President and Associate General Counsel at DuPont de Nemours Inc., where he was lead associate General Counsel for their Safety and Construction business. Lindsey received his bachelor's degree from New York University and holds a law degree (JD) from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Welcoming Lindsey to QuEST, Ajit Prabhu said, "Lindsey brings to QuEST invaluable experience of three decades helping organizations strategize and deliver large-scale global initiatives that have been instrumental in driving revenue, margins, efficiency, and market expansion. His experience in mergers and acquisitions, streamlined legal processes, mitigated regulatory and anti-trust compliance risk, and expertise in leading large legal teams will help us to accelerate our growth plans further and continue to be a trusted thinking partner to our customers."

Commenting on his appointment, Lindsey said, "I am excited to join a fast-growing company like QuEST that has, over the years, emerged as a truly global player in the product engineering services industry. It has an excellent track record of helping OEMs and Tier1 suppliers to create the frontier in their respective domains. I look forward to helping QuEST enhance its growth strategy by partnering with cross-functional teams, solving complex challenges, and creating cultures of empowerment and engagement to make a sustained difference for the organization."

