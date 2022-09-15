Quifers rebrands to 'Qbit'

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/ATK): Mumbai based SaaS Startup, Quifers rebranded itself into 'Qbit', reflecting its vision of combining all the complex decision making processes 'bit-by-bit' in the supply chain, so that the customers can focus on what's important: delighting their customers.

Qbit(formerly Quifers) is a technology enabler in the Logistics industry. It provides a platform to companies for optimising their entire supply chain lifecycle with features like Dispatch Planning, Truck and Route Optimisation, Indenting, Tracking, Control Tower and EPOD. It claims to have helped companies save USD 50M in Logistics and Supply chain costs.

Starting today, Quifers has a revamped brand identity with a new logo. It symbolizes a commitment to renewability and focus. The new branding identity is just the beginning of the company's mission to provide customers with a better experience.

The company announced its expansion to South East Asian and Middle East countries in a blog post. "We have learned a lot as Quifers, and all our learning, team, and infrastructure will be used to build the future of Qbit. Today, we are surging ahead as a new company with a new mission statement - 'simplifying complex decision making in the supply chain'" the company said.



Sitics Logistic Solutions acquired a majority stake in Qbit (formerly Quifers) last year with the goal of using its operational efficiency to complement Qbit's Technology stack and create a one stop solution for all supply chain needs. It had also acquired cold chain and distribution start-up Udgam Logistics which works in USD 25B cold chain market.

Sitics Group's founder and chairman, AM Sikander, said that the company's vision is "to cover the whole spectrum of Logistics." He went on to say that they're "among the few people in India who have integrated Operations with Technology in this domain."

The group said that it is currently serving around 100+ customers and has clients like Britannia, Vijay Sales, Dabur, ITC, Somany Hindware, Pidilite, Devyani Foods among others.

"When we started out in 2017, our vision was entirely on solving critical supply chain problems," said Naveen Merudi, Cofounder and CRO of Qbit. "Now that we're expanding outside India, I believe it's the correct time to rebrand."

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

