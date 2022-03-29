R K Marble commemorated Women's History Month by hosting the #WomenOfStone event, in association with One Digital & Designworx

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): After introducing revolutionary fair & fixed price in the marble unorganized industry, R K Marble has cemented its position as an industry leader.

Continuing the tradition of uplifting women by providing a larger platform for female architects for inspirational dialogue.

"Women are the real architects of society". Inspired by this quote by Harriet Beacher Stowe, R K Marble celebrated the women who are leading the way in Indian Architecture and Design. #WomenOfStone recognized the powerful journey of these women architects and designers, overcoming hurdles and bringing a positive change to the fraternity as a whole.

The event was hosted at Experience One, NH 48, Sector 77, Gurugram, Haryana 122004, and revolved around engaging panel discussions among 27 women architects & designers.

The Director of Sales and Marketing, R K Gupta, welcomed the guest architects and appreciated the contributions made by women towards India's development. The panelists went on to talk about the boons and banes of being a woman as well as their acceptance in the design fraternity, serving as an inspiration to many.

The brand that brought these wonderful women under one roof, R K Marble is a principal Indian conglomerate and a global trendsetter in the world of Natural Stones. With a legacy of transparency spanning 33 years in the industry, R K Marble exhibits the largest collection of exquisite marble and other natural stones in Delhi (showroom) and Gurugram (warehouse) - all at fair & fixed price for everyone.

The female architects who had gathered for the event unanimously agreed that R K Marble possessed the best quality marble range they had ever seen, and the prices were the fairest for the premium quality products. With an ambition for innovation, keen interest in concurrent technological advancements, and numerous quarries, R K Marble is the undisputed leader in marble mining, processing, as well as research and technology development across the globe - and now, in transparent & honest pricing too.

The curator, One Digital & Designworx, both led by Ar. Himani Ahuja, are pioneers in communication design & PR; dedicated to Architecture, Interior Design, Construction, and Building Material industry. One Digital team calls themselves 'creative conceptualizers', curating brand strategies for their clients in the form of websites, print, digital publications, awards nominations, and speaker events. Designworx is a PAN India Architecture and Design Platform that hosts knowledge-sharing design sessions for Architects, Designers, Consultants & Product manufacturers across the AEC Industry.

The panel was attended by the who's who of the architecture and design discipline where they discussed their journeys in four separate panels. The designers on the panel included distinctive figures, such as Nivedita Pande, Meena Murthy Kakkar, Seema Pandey, Ranjit Kaur, Jaya Khiani, Shruti Jain, Himani Ahuja in Panel A talking about their inspirational work. Panel B consisted of Sharmilee Chopra, Shivani Mittal, Sneha Sah, Ruchi Tandon, Pooja Saraswat, Debbayoti Dey, Khushboo Madan, all providing extremely acute and wise advice on being women in the architectural field. Panel C included big names such as Nikita Bajaj Pathak, Angelika Thaman, Grigoria Oikonomou, Leila Erfan, Kamal Doshi and Pooja Jain. Last but not the least, Panel D had distinctive women designers like Priyanka Khanna, Ritu Singh, Payal Kapoor, Ranju Singhi, Vidhi Bhandari, Puravi Dhingra and Tanya Chutani - all discerning their challenges & rewards while fondly recollecting their first projects.



These insightful conversations highlighted a detailed perspective of the industry and their personal lives. Perceptive matters were explored - for instance, how the market has adapted to women entering this field and its evolution over the last ten years.

The event was driven by sparkling dialogue further delving into how the design fraternity positively influenced their creative process and what changes they would like to witness in the design industry. They shared their gripping journey, challenges, rewards, and finally, their spotlight #WomenOfStone moments. Besides the panel discussion, they also connected with each other while taking a tour of the state-of-the-art Experience Center by R K Marble.

All safety precautions and measures were followed during this event and the room was embraced in enthusiastic energy. Additionally, a violinist eloquently provided soulful entertainment. There was a lavish setup of food and drinks while being heedful of the necessary SOPs.

The event was a smashing success, as testified by all the women present. As a parting note, they all signed the whiteboard with their compliments, encouraging remarks and good wishes.

All the discussions have been documented for the public domain and will be available on the social channels of R K Marble and an educative engagement series called the #WomenOfStone on the YouTube and Instagram of Designworx Asia.

