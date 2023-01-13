Raagwaas- The Unveiling Of Ubiquitous Couture Destination From The House Of Surya

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/GPRC): Raagwaas, a premium Delhi-based brand offering opulent couture focused on Indian craftsmanship and exclusive bridal wear which was recently launched. A venture from the House of Surya- Raagwaas, is focused on leveraging the craftsmanship and heritage of Indian culture through its tagline, "Crafting Divine Creations".

A fashion show displaying the grandiosity of Indian craftsmanship was also organised at Oberoi Ballroom in the month of December. In an endeavor to provide high-quality premium fashion by making the experience more inclusive and transparent, the House of Surya tasked itself with taking Indian traditional manners to a global platform and uplifting the value of Indian kaarigars (craftsmen) and weavers. Raagwaas is a legacy that has risen from Surya, a heritage full of stories and cultures that have endured for centuries. From humble beginnings from the streets of Chandni Chowk, Delhi, to embarking on a move across the globe is what the brand 'Raagwaas' is all about.





With Surya's core values guiding it towards Innovation, Collaboration, and Trust, the brand aspires to be the stimulus behind a long-lasting positive change by investing in the growth and well-being of its employees, customers, artisans, suppliers, retailers, and other stakeholders. Sharing his excitement at the launch of his brand, Raghav Mittal, Founder, Raagwaas, says, "I have always been very influenced by old Delhi's charm of heritage, and rich culture and given my exposure to the fashion dynamics of London, I have been fortunate enough to have been exposed to best of both the fashion worlds. Thus, the desire to create something substantially rooted in our craft heritage and one that has the characteristics of London's luxurious and opulent lifestyle, set me on a journey made up of a tapestry of threads and embroideries." Mittal is a London School of Fashion graduate with technical knowledge and formal education in design. His vision to create a sustainable space which could transform the meticulousness and affection of a craftsman into a masterpiece is what gives Raagwaas its edge. The Raagwaas family aims to deliver this happiness wrapped in bespoke designs to every individual, especially aspiring brides, as they become a part of this spectacular journey of heritage and grandeur.

