RACE Eco Chain's 'UDAAN' witnessed the participation of waste dealers from across 28 states of India

Goa [India], November 18 (ANI/PNN): M/s RACE Eco Chain Limited, headquartered in Noida organized India's first ever PET Recycling Dealer Meet codenamed 'UDAAN' at Goa between 12th and 14th Nov 2022.

The high-performing and high-potential dealers engaged in collecting and processing Recyclable PET (r-PET) got invited from across India on an all-paid-up business trip at Kenilworth Hotel and Resort situated in North Goa.

RACE Eco Chain Ltd. started its journey two years ago in waste management services with just 5 dealers that grew into 350+ dealers in a short span of time. It plans to grow this network to tap potential dealers in every district of the country in the coming 6 to 8 months. The company also has a mission to increase its market share in the r-PET Supply Chain to transact one lakh tons of r-PET per annum in the next 2 quarters.

UDAAN witnessed spirited participation from the dealers and received an overwhelming response to further the vision of RACE in organizing this unorganized waste management sector into a proclaimed industry that brings formidable revenue to States and centers through r-PET transactions involving the highest GST slab of 18 per cent.

Under the presence of eminent personalities from the industry, the Promotors Dinesh Pareekh & Sangeeta Pareekh along with the Managing Director Sunil Malik of RACE Eco Chain Ltd., awarded 30 R-PET Dealers for their exemplary performance in the area of consistency, quality, volumes and symbiotic partnership. RACE Eco Chain also launched a social initiative in name of ASSET - Abhay Sponsorship on skill development and education for tomorrow.



The Event revolved around the contemporary theme of ESG (Environment Social Governance) with a prime focus to make this industry future ready. It encompassed the important elements of Technology adoption including Artificial Intelligence (AI), compliance including documentation and social governance, Mutual growth, Value-added products, Sustainability and Traceability.

The two-day program was a mix of business and entertainment with a nicely crafted agenda ranging from a Business Conference, Gala night, Awards and Accolades, Question-Answers, Beach party, Music and Dance and Poolside discussions with high tea.

RACE Parivar's corporate song depicting unity and prosperity was also launched at the UDAAN event. The famous heartthrob singer and first Indian idol Abhijeet Sawant performed at the event to make the environment musical through his melodious songs. He proudly appreciated and associated himself with the vision of the company to recognize the contribution, importance and status of dealers engaged in the sustainability cause and strongly supported the Green Initiative of RACE Eco Chain Ltd.

UDAAN emphasized the magnanimity, future growth potential and importance of the r-PET industry to justify why the waste industry is called the sunrise industry offering repute and financial growth to the fragmented waste collectors and dealers right up to the lowest end of the value chain.

All dealers praised the event in one voice and offered their valuable association in strengthening the RACE Parivaar through their unconditional support as one big family. With the success of this event, RACE is now ready to take another big leap to rise and shine like the North Star on the horizon.

To know more about the company and UDAAN event, you may visit the RACE website www.raceecochain.com or follow their social handles on Facebook (@raceeco), Instagram (@raceecochain) and Linkedin (https://www.linkedin.com/company/raceecochain/).

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

