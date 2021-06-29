Radhamadhav Marbles, India, signs six exclusive mining agreements in Europe

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Radhamadhav Marbles (RMM), leading exporters and importers of marbles in India, have recently signed six exclusive mining agreements in Europe. Four of these associations are with Turkey and the other two in Greece.

These new marble quarries from Europe have given RMM exclusive imports and distribution rights for these quarries for the entire pan India.

Preserving the legacy of three decades and encouraging more people to align themselves with the brand, Radhamadhav is taking significant steps to connect with its customers and fulfil their expectations. It is already contributing to India's influential dwellings and residences along with aiding the architecture sector and professional developers and builders.

In addition to its undying support to the Indian market, its new queries consist of a wide range of natural stones with exquisite designs in fusion theme or fusion grey. The products included in the newly-launched exhaustive collection are completely cavity-free and consist of 100% non-filing and non-cracking material.

Commenting on the association, Dushyant Ladha, Director, Radhamadhav Marbles, said, "We are pleased to announce that we have signed six exclusive mining agreements in Europe. In the entire Delhi NCR, we're the only company that deals in multiple product lines under one roof including marbles, granites, texture stones, engineered stones, ceramic tiles, porcelain slabs, natural quartzite, limestone and mosaic, etc.

The majority of the marble collection at RMM focuses on fusion stones, which are nowadays a popular rage among architects, interior designers and builders. In our exclusive marble series, we also give a 100% crack-free guarantee to our clients, as we import our marbles from the selected quarries after careful selection and supervision and process them at the topmost advanced technology and infrastructure.

Now is the time the government needs to bring some policies that allow for the creation of a Re-export Market for marbles so that the Marble industry of India can compete with China on a global scale."



Making productive strides in the market, the brand is carving a new road to success for the marble industry and meanwhile satiating the modern-day requirements of its customers aesthetically. Without compromising with its top-tier quality, RMM is leading the way for others to follow suit.

Leading exporters and importers of marble

Radhamadhav Marbles, a connoisseur of contemporary marble products carrying a legacy over decades is located in Mansarover Garden, the heart of Western Delhi. Experience center and corporate office is spread across 20000 sq. ft. of carpet area being dynamically led and supervised by Mr. Ramesh Chand Ladha since 1990. The company offers premium products and services using topline technologies and infrastructure. It is a leading brand in the country, especially in the sector of processors, traders, importers and exporters of various marbles, granites and engineered stones.

Dushyant Ladha and Raghav Ladha, sons of Ramesh Ladha, have revolutionized the marble industry by introducing 300 different kinds of natural stone from all across the globe. The brand's growth was closely entailed by a solo store, followed by four modernized warehouses in Kirti Nagar and Mayapuri industrial Areas spread over 45000 sq. ft. of carpet area.

To spread its wings for pan India distribution, the store has recently started a processing facility and warehouse in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, which happens to cover an area of 1,50,000 sq. ft.

Radhamadhav Marbles consist of a wide range of natural stones with exquisite designs. The collection includes multiple product lines such as imported marbles, engineered quartz stones, Brazilian granites, ceramic tiles, textured stones, semi-precious stone slabs, onyx, porcelain laminam slim tiles, mosaics to name a few and is known for its finesse in beauty, endurance and texture. This makes the brand a one-stop solution for all interior and exterior needs.

