Radio City launches 'Business Titans' to recognize Indian entrepreneurs for their business excellence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Radio City, India's biggest radio network, unveils a ground-breaking property 'Radio City Business Titans', an international event to recognize Indian business leaders who have strived and thrived to attain success through resilience and consistent innovation.

Radio City is known for recognizing Indian entrepreneurs for their perseverance and business acumen through Radio City Business Icon awards. Taking a step further, the core objective of Radio City Business Titans is to provide Indian enterprises with a recognized platform to augment their business excellence.

Over the past two decades, Radio City has been a beacon of hope for countless businesses across the country, serving as a voice of encouragement by honouring them through various initiatives. Radio City Business Titans is a gradual way forward for the radio platform, where the company is enthusiastic about celebrating the glory of successful Indian businesses at an international destination. The first edition of Business Titans will be hosted from 26th to 28th August 2022 at the world's most spectacular international destination, Dubai.

Commenting on the launch of Business Titans, Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City said, "Radio City has always been at the vanguard of designing marquee properties to create a remarkable impact by delving into wide-reaching initiatives. Indian entrepreneurs are rapidly moving in the direction of growth by integrating innovation and technology in their core business functioning. It is remarkable to witness businesses that have strived hard to attain success in their sector by being resilient and we strongly believe that such businesses deserve a stellar platform to celebrate their triumphs. Through Radio City Business Titans, we aim to strengthen the entrepreneurial domain by encouraging business leaders to continue thriving in their respective fields and positively contribute to the economy. As we mark the first edition of Radio City Business Titans, it is going to be an absolute delight to honour and felicitate revolutionary Indian entrepreneurs at the most extravagant destination 'Dubai'."

Radio City has always believed in acknowledging the growth of various sectors and the contributions of individuals as well as businesses across a wide range of fields.



Radio City Business Titans has over 20 business categories across multiple industries including consumer goods, education, pharma and healthcare, finance, electronics and electrical appliances, jeweller, dotcom, clothing/apparel, basic industries, IT, services, food, restaurants, travel, health and fitness, auto, home services, real estate, media and entertainment, and start-ups. The first edition of Radio City Business Titans - Chapter Dubai will see Indian business moguls, Bollywood stars, and social media influencers join and experience an extravaganza evening.

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India with over two decades years of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the No.1 radio station in Bengaluru with 25.1 per cent and No.2 in Mumbai with 14.6 per cent average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 26, 2022). Radio City Delhi ranks #3 with 11.9 per cent average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 26, 2022).

Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62 per cent of the country's FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners across India covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming along with 17 web-stations, through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in.

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of "Rag Rag Mein Daude City". The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on radio with Babber Sher and Love Guru respectively. It also initiated Radio City Freedom Awards, a platform to recognize independent music and provided a launch pad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first singing talent hunt on radio.

Radio City has bagged over 110 awards across national and international platforms such as New York Festival, ACEF Awards, Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards, India Radio Forum, etc. in the recent past. Radio City has consistently featured for the 7th time in 'India's Best Companies to Work For' study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute.

The company has also been recognized in 'India's Best Workplaces for Women - 2019' and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in 'Best Large Workplaces in Asia', according to the GPTW survey.

