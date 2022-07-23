Rahul Varun Alias Rahul Mishra awarded with 'Rashtriya Ratna Samman' by Krishna Chauhan Foundation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI/PNN): Recently, KCF organised an award show where many renowned people from different fields and areas of India got Awarded and praised by the Foundation. Bollywood Director Dr Krishna Chauhan organised the Award Show in Mayor Hall in Andheri, Mumbai.

Many known film industry or TV veterans were the centre of attraction, like Actor and Action director Tinu Varma, Abhijeet Rane, Dr Parin Somani, Aarti Nagpal, Music Director Dileep Sen and Comedians VIP and Ehsan Qureshi.

In this long list of people, there was one name who achieved a lot in his field, the Founder of RV Rising entertainment and The Filmy Charcha, Rahul Varun, a Bollywood Journalist Alias Rahul Mishra got awarded with Rashtriya Ratna Samman.





Rahul Varun Mishra came to Mumbai on Page 3 of life and dream. Now he is a well-known personality in the film industry, starting from scratch to become a prominent entertainment journalist.

Though Rahul was born and brought up in a middle-class family in Bihar, where working in the media and entertainment industries was not meant to dream, he dreamt about it and pursued his dream.

Soon after his stint as an entertainment journalist, Rahul started his company, RV Rising Entertainment. The company provides services like Celebrity management, AD filmmaking, PR service, Talent management and production house. Recently, he also became a Business Partner at Shaktimaan Institute of Acting with Actor Mukesh Khanna.

