RailRecipe raining offers this festive season, book your meal now!

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/SRV): RailRecipe, an authorized partner of Indian Railway (IRCTC), is all set to offer 50 per cent special festival season discount to all its customers. This offer starts on October 21, 2022, to November 3, 2022, for 14 days. For utilizing this offer, users are required to visit the website railrecipe.com or download their mobile application from Google Play store or can call on 844-844-0386 to place an order.

"Ordering foods on train has never been this easy. We, at RailRecipe, have simplified the whole process just so we can deliver quality foods in the minimum time" told Imran Khan, CMD, RailRecipe. He further added that, "traveler has to just order the food from us, sit back and relax while we will take care of the rest with utmost accuracy covering the quality, food preparation, packaging, and delivery on time".

RailRecipe delivers food at 650+ stations and on 6000+ trains. They also cater special food preferences such as pure Jain food, Marwari thalis etc. All their food vendors and partners are FSSAI approved. And RailRecipe provide instant refund in case you miss the train. That's why they have a rating of 4.6 on a scale of 5 and have a more satisfied client review.



Amrita Choudhary, another CMD of RailRecipe said, "If you are out of network and cannot access the internet, call us directly on 844-844-0386 and place your order. So, if you are booking train tickets for an upcoming journey, you do not need to carry your breakfast, lunch and dinner. RailRecipe will take care of your hunger and serve you the best taste of town on the train".

RailRecipe is aware that consuming hygienic food during train journey is impractical because neither the pantry nor the station booths offer hygienic cuisine of the highest caliber. RailRecipe, an official IRCTC restaurant partner that is renowned for its exceptional service, offers food delivery in trains in a bid to address the problem of people seeking hygienic food that is "Swaad" also good enough and beloved by even youngsters. RailRecipe enables you to get online food in Indian Railways for passengers.

With the help of this E-catering platform, your train journey will be enhanced with delicious meals. RailRecipe E-catering is like a friend to train passengers because it may make your journey seem like your home by delivering delectable cuisine when needed. At RailRecipe, the food and service are similar to what you would receive from a family man who also serves you. By offering delicious Indian food that is prepared in top-notch FSSAI-approved restaurants and delivering it to train passengers, RailRecipe's food service makes for a pleasurable experience.

How to Avail Quality Hygienic Food in Indian Railways from RailRecipe Website?

Anyone can use RailRecipe website or app to place an order for their preferred meal in a few easy steps. Let's look at how, in just 6 easy steps, anyone can order their favorite dishes from the RailRecipe website.



1. Enter The Right PNR Details: You must input the correct PNR information in the RailRecipe "Order food" form that appears in our dashboard in order to order your favorite or preferred meal from RailRecipe.

2. Select The Appropriate Station: The station you want our delivery person to bring the ordered meal to must be chosen. Our delivery guy will deliver the delectable cuisine to your railway seat.

3. Select The Food Items You Want To Have: From the RailRecipe menu, choose the food, juice, snacks, and other products you want to order, then proceed to the checkout area.

4. Apply Promo-code: Remember to use the discount code. With the right promo code, you can save a ton of money. Please visit our blog for information about discounts in 2022.

5. Kindly Proceed to Checkout: RailRecipe offers a variety of payment channels to its customers. If paying online or with cash on delivery is more convenient for you, you can do so.

6. Enjoy the Favorite Ordered Meal: After receiving your requested items, you can relax and savor your meals.

For more details visit RailRecipe website: https://railrecipe.com/

Download the RailRecipe App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.railrecipe.railrecipe_final&hl=en_IN&gl=US

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

