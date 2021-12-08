RailTel signs MoU with National Forensic Sciences University

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): RailTel, a Mini Ratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

As per RailTel's press release, the MoU was signed to undertake activities for mutual benefit in the areas of consultancy, collaborative R&D, and training to support 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Memorandum of Understanding lays down the framework for both parties to engage in long term collaboration to undertake collaborative R&D projects on topics of mutual interest and expertise and to provide consultancy to each other in their respective domains for mutual benefit," the release read.



As part of the MoU, the NFSU is to design and conduct Rail Safety training courses for personnel of RailTel/Indian Railways.

"NFSU will also assist RailTel in developing material forensic expertise for investigation of Railway crimes and rail accidents and incidents. It will also offer short term and long term courses to personnel of RailTel to enhance their cyber security skills," the release mentioned.

Talking about the partnership, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of RailTel Puneet Chawla, said, "We see a huge opportunity of mutual growth through this MoU. NFSU has proven credentials in the fields of cyber security, forensic science, etc. and this collaboration will help us raise our service level in these domains for Defence, Railways, and other strategic sectors playing our part in India's growth story"

Discussing the opportunity, Dr. SK Shukla, the Campus Director of NFSU's Delhi Campus said, "RailTel and NFSU both have expertise in diverse fields and this collaboration for knowledge sharing will prove to be beneficial for both the parties. The outcomes of our collaboration will surely be in the line of promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India'." (ANI)

