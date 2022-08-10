Rajalakshmi Sivanand to head people and culture at Compass IDC; Manik Banga joins as Head of Talent Acquisition at Compass IDC

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage based out of the United States and one of the youngest companies to become a part of the Fortune 500 list, announced the appointment of Rajalakshmi Sivanand as Head, People & Culture.

Manik Banga joins as Head of Talent Acquisition at Compass India Development Center (IDC).

Reiterating its commitment to employee well-being and organizational culture, Compass IDC on-boarded the industry veterans to head its people strategy including talent acquisition, engagement and ensuring organizational development across the IDCs located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Gurugram.

Vikram Kumar, Sr. Director of Business Operations, Compass IDC said, "As Compass continues to expand its R&D presence across India, it is imperative to have the right leadership on board. We are focused on enabling and empowering a work culture across our IDCs with a focus on employee growth and development. Rajalakshmi and Manik's experience in developing and building high-performance organizations across geographies will help us expand our India team strategically and sustainably. Employee development and well-being is a key pillar for Compass and their role will be critical in strengthening this commitment and bolstering our presence in India."



Rajalakshmi Sivanand, Head of People & Culture, Compass IDC said, "I am excited to be a part of a young and energetic team here at Compass. Compass IDC has been spearheading cutting-edge R&D and innovations from its three IDCs at Hyderabad, Bangalore and Gurugram. I look forward to further expediting the progress by building a cohesive range of P&C capabilities that will further enhance the people power of the organization and help in reaffirming high levels of trust, respect and credibility. We are certain that, with all the focus on company culture and employee well-being and development, we will be able to retain and attract the best talent from the industry."

Manik Banga, Head of Talent Acquisition, Compass IDC said, "I am excited to be a part of this dynamic and enterprising team that is spearheading innovation and entrepreneurial thinking in India. I look forward to contributing towards taking this growth to the next level and furthering the Compass IDC vision of being a world-class, employee-first organization."

With more than two decades of mainstream experience in championing the HR function for reputed IT Product Development organizations such as Model N, Pegasystems and SumTotal systems Rajalakshmi will be key to conceptualizing and driving HR initiatives to realize bottom-line results and enhance the overall employee engagement while pursuing organizational objectives.

Manik brings over 14 years of industry experience across leading conglomerates such as Accenture, Barclays and General Electric. He is a post-grad from XLRI, Jamshedpur. Manik is driven to execute carefully curated recruitment strategies aimed at targeting the best technology talent in India for Compass IDC.

