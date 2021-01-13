Rajaneesh Rai, the young entrepreneur says legoaid will bring a new revolution to solve legal problems in India after a pandemic era

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/PRSpot): For a long time, Indian legal Market is facing lots of problems. Several problems being analysed in the approach of legal services, for instance, there was not even a single site which could provide details of various advocates belonging to different states in order to solve the legal affairs. Another problem which came into focus was the increased demand for legal help for basic registration, to exemplify FSSAI, Company, GST registrations. Hence, LegoAid.com, an online legal and finance service platform, is founded by an entrepreneur, Rajaneesh Rai from Noida. After several meetings and discussions, it was decided to launch this website. It not only provides taxation and legal services but also blogs and daily news for different professions and people such as research scholars, students, and lawyers. Furthermore, this Delhi based startup is working on itself to provide you an advanced vision and quality in its services every now and then.

Rajaneesh Rai, the founder of LegoAid understands and aims to resolve all the problems related to accounting and legal needs of retailers, startups, small, medium, and big brands with advanced technology in this modern era. As is known, in an initial stage, guidance and suggestions play a vital role to avoid failure and promote growth to any company in the right direction.

One of the major explanations for a business failure is due to a disorganised market in the legal field, where both the clients and professionals face a hectic time in completing the legalities. At present, where all the services are available online at an ease, Rajaneesh's idea creates a huge benefit for a large proportion of people to step ahead and resolve their queries as well as avail online legal services with an exclusive online portal, LegoAid.On the other hand, legal services and lawyers are often needed for small to huge works; hence, it is found that legal matters are searched on online platforms on a large scale leading to an immense scope in its field.

One of the major problems, Rajaneesh had taken care of is of COVID-19 which shakened the work-life financially and socially, bringing a total new style of work, the world over. As is seen, it has helped online work gain popularity in all the fields including the legal field. Here in the time of crisis, an online service platform with all the major requirements commencing from small to all the huge legal affairs, is a great help to the users in running their business and resolving the issues with no barriers. The one-click services contribute to a greater future advancements technically.

Additionally, the common users of bigger and smaller cities have lesser knowledge in the field of legal services. Many cases are not able to reach the court due to the lesser knowledge of legal matters to the clients. In the case where the matter is able to be filed legally, another problem arises is the lack of transparency and communication between the client and lawyer. Moreover, due to the busy schedule of lawyers, even getting updates of the cases become complex in the legal field. Despite many such limitations, many portals were initiated by our LegoAid professionals in order to resolve these issues since 2019.



LegoAid, initiated by Rajaneesh Rai, is such a startup which after being deeply studied, came into the market in 2019. The biggest advantage it provides is to bring accounting and legal services on one platform which was a huge challenge until now. Currently, there are a few portals providing services like these in existence where LegoAid is successful in making around 40 of its services live where these services are made flexible enough for the clients' needs. For better quality of work, accounting services are being handled by an expert team of customer support, chartered accountant, marketing, and sales.

Lawyer consultation services are booked for those companies who do not have time for legal work where legal services are categorized in many parts in the portal. The portal is made in such a manner that all of the client's problems can be fulfilled in one click. Though it provides lawyer's basic information, it is not a law firm. The portal contains Delhi and NCR lawyers currently and soon bigger cities district courts and around 24 High courts's lawyers will be joining the list.

There are two mediums to aid the clients, to exemplify, our list of lawyers could be searched in order to find the lawyers for various works and of different states; also, LegoAid's manager helps in assistance until the work is done in the process. The next component of LegoAid comprises the News and Blogs. It aims to provide the entire legal and economical field's news to all its users. Additionally, the blogs in LegoAid provide good quality content to the university professor, students, and research scholars. Besides all these facilities, LegoAid is working on economical and judicial field's news websites. Here the lawyers, writing blogs in their profiles, will give updates not only to the clients but also to the junior council.

One of the biggest specialties of LegoAid is it's easy and time saving services. It takes care from documentation to monitoring of accounting, lawyers video meetings, and calls in the legal department, all with the help of technology.

Another biggest specialty of LegoAid is its Dashboard. With its help, lawyers and clients can keep both the documents and case history safe. Also, the users will be much aware of the legality by the content in the dashboard. Hence, the uploading of documents is totally safe for the users on our dashboard.

One of the major problems, Mr Rajaneesh had taken care of is of COVID-19 which shakened the work-life financially and socially, bringing a total new style of work, the world over. As is seen, it has helped online work gain popularity in all the fields including the legal field. Here in the time of crisis, an online service platform with all the major requirements commencing from small to all the huge legal affairs, is a great help to the users in running their business and resolving the issues with no barriers. The one-click services contribute to a greater future advancements technically.

This story is provided by PRSpot. ANI will not be responsible in anyway for the content of this article. (ANI/PRSpot)

