Rajasthan CM finalises Budget document to be tabled Friday

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 9 (ANI): As the Rajasthan government is set to present its annual Budget for 2023-24 on Friday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Thursday gave the final touch to the Budget document.



The finalisation of the Budget document was done in the presence of secretary finance (Revenue) Krishna Kant Pathak, additional chief secretary finance Akhil Arora, Secretary Finance (Budget) Rohit Gupta, Secretary Finance (Expenditure) Naresh Kumar Thakral, and Director (Budget) Brajesh Sharma.





This Budget will be significant as it is the last of the incumbent Ashok Gehlot-led government, which will go to polls later this year.



Chief minister Gehlot has already indicated that the 2023-24 Budget will benefit everyone, especially the youth. (ANI)

