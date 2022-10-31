Rajiv Ghosh wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 for excellence in IT & Software Development

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/PNN): Digital Aptech, a Global professional service company received another accolade in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact on the industry through cutting-edge technologies.

Rajiv Ghosh, the Founder & CEO of Digital Aptech Pvt Ltd. was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actor DiaMirza. The award was to recognize his leadership and his contribution to IT & Software Development globally.

Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leader awards 2022, Rajiv Ghosh, the Founder & CEO of Digital Aptech, said: "I am immensely humbled to be receiving this special award from Economic Times. This truly acknowledges my efforts and I admire it from the core of my heart. Thank you Economic Times for the special recognition and award presented to me. The never-ending belief in teamwork and hard work of Digital Aptech has made it possible to overcome the hurdles in its journey and will continue to be. I have always tried to create the best possible working environment for the team to do their best work. I am grateful and absolutely honoured for being recognized by Economic Times and I intend to live up to the level of success this award demands. It is my relentless effort to innovate and implement new strategies for the further development of Digital Aptech and the improvement of its team's efficiency.Thank you again and hoping to bring more awards in the near future too."

Digital Aptech Pvt. Ltd. established in 2013 is a global professional service company with the best developers and IT solution providers who have a strong foothold of seasoned skills, creative ideas, and the ability to deliver services with utmost perfection.

DAPL has won multiple recognition to add to our hat like the CMMI Level 3 Accredited, CII Award for customer obsession, FICCI BAF Award in association with Intel, INDIA 5000 best MSME Award and many more.



They are an ISO 27001: 2013 and ISO 9001: 2015 certified software Development Company that possesses the top 1 per cent of Indian developers for extraordinary project management and outsourcing project development.

Their top-notch software services have gained us with 174+ active world-class clients and 96 per cent Average Customer Satisfaction. Digital Aptech Pvt. Ltd.'s technical skills, experience, and innovative strategies would help you accelerate and upgrade your business in the competitive market.

Located in India they offer strategy, consulting, development, technology, and operations service to the US, UK, and Australia. Their people deliver the promise of innovation in technology, be it UX/UI development, frontend development, e-Commerce development, web or mobile app development, game development, digital marketing, or staff augmentation.

Their organisation is a 360-degree service provider of all IT solutions available 24/7 to embrace clients to Grow With them! You can learn more at; https://www.digitalaptech.com

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

