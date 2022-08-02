Rajnish Wellness Ltd (RWL) in collaboration talks for multiple commercial ventures with Shree Swami Samarth Gurupeeth (SSSG), Trimbakeshwar, Nasik and Maharashtra

Nasik (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI/PNN): SSSG is of the opinion that with the increasing digitization of services, accelerated by COVID-19, new opportunities in this space need to be tapped to address healthcare needs by expanding its digital footprint to enhance a better outreach for its products.

The Proposed tie-up with RWL for the 1,000-bed state-of-the-art hospital is in alignment with the core principle of being better equipped to serve the patient community.

With the help of this partnership, RWL will be able to sell its goods at more than 1,000 SSSG stores, which every day serve more than a million people. SSSG's Ayurveda and Personal health items will be included in the product portfolio already being supplied at RWL's Dava Discount outlets, making it more comprehensive and holistic and enabling it to reach a wider customer base. The chance to sell RWL's goods through the pharmacy at Sadguru Moredada Hospital will provide RWL access to a new channel of distribution, which will have a substantial positive impact on the company's top line.



Commenting on this business expansion milestone, Rajnish Kumar Singh, Executive Director and MD, Rajnish Wellness Limited (BSE 541601), said, "We are overjoyed to announce our partnership with the SSSG, who will act as our partner in distributing our items via their PAN India network of outlets. Our goal is to make sure that the company's products are accessible to any consumer in the country who needs them. Additionally, we want to offer a comprehensive product line to meet the varied demands of our customers, and the inclusion of the ayurvedic and cosmetic items of SSSG will help us achieve this goal. With this beneficial partnership, we will also enter a new market since we will be granted permission to manage the pharmacies of hospitals owned by The SSSG and to position our goods in facilities that are more conveniently located for patients.

Further, this partnership marks a new positive milestone in implementing our new-age strategy of expanding networks to touch more lives and partnering with high-impact institutions to improve overall well-being in the country while delivering superior financial performance. We also strongly believe that customers will benefit significantly from various offers and get significant savings on their purchases of medicines and health products which would ensure stickiness and increase the lifetime value of the customer. We are extremely enthusiastic about this opportunity, as it holds a great promise to scale up our business, grow our brands and expand our product offerings. Investors are keen if RWL partners with SSSG to enhance its primarily offline model with its online reach.

Within a year, we have plans to have more than 400 small franchisees under Dava Discount and expand to the rest of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi."

Commenting on this, the media representative from SSSG quoted, "At SSSG, our mission is to achieve excellence with foremost importance to the customer and/or patient care without compromising on quality at an affordable price. Our proposed tie-up with Rajnish aligns with our values, and we hope to be better equipped to serve our patient community."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

