Rajpal Yadav bags a cambion's role in Paul Rupesh's film 'Mbappe'

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], January 18 (ANI/PNN): Rajpal Yadav plays the character of a human-demon hybrid in Paul Rupesh's new film 'Mbappe'. The movie is titled after the French footballer as one of the central characters of the film is deeply inspired by Kylian Mbappe's 2022 World Cup final performance.



Rajpal Yadav plays the character Anthony, an extremely evil man who commits innumerable crimes, but fate has beautiful plans to salvage him from his own evil heart. Actress Anjali Sharma plays the female lead in this gripping thriller. Principal photography of the film has started in the Himalayan resort town of Nainital and will continue in different locations of Uttarakhand. Sanjay Mishra's Alchemist was Paul Rupesh's last film.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

