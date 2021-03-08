Rajwada Cricket League (R.C.L) is all set to commence on March 7, 2021

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], March 8 (ANI/PNN): The much-awaited sixth edition of Rajwada Cricket League (RCL) commenced on March 7. The action will last for seven days as the finals are listed to be played on March 13 at the renowned JK Pavilion International Cricket stadium, Nayapura, Kota, said Amin Pathan, Chairman, (RCL).

The league would witness the presence of several International cricketers and glamourous Bollywood personalities.

Six teams to compete for the glory

As per Amin Pathan, a total of six teams are competing to claim their authority over the prestigious cup and they have been segregated into two groups of three teams each. Group A would comprise Kota Chambal Tigers, Jodhpur Jodhana Royals, Jaipur Pinkcity and Udaipur Mewar Royals, Ajmer Meru Warriors, Jaisalmer Jaguars will complete Group B.

The twenty-over format league will be played in accordance with all the ICC guidelines and a total of two games will be played for the first six days of the league as a complete day will be dedicated to the grand finals. The time slots for the first and second games will be 9.00 AM - 12.30 PM and 1.00 PM - 4.30 PM respectively. As with former years, the fans are going to witness enthralling and fiercely fought games of cricket this year as well.

Presence of international cricketers and Bollywood stars

Season six of R.C.L. will be beautified by the presence of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Ali Kuli Mirza (singer), Shahzad Khan, Sargam, Kainaat Arora, Jo Jo. Other guests will be Faisal Sheikh (Faisu), Faiz Baloch, Rashid Khan, Zubin Shah, Amir Arab and Azhar Khan.

From the cricketing front, Kota is all set to welcome cricketing legend Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Pankaj Singh, Munaf Patel, Praveen Kumar as their presence on the field will boost up the participating cricketers.

Apart from this, ministers, member of parliament and member of legislative assemblies from state and central government will also grace the occasion.

J.K. Pavilion stadium all set to host R.C.L.

In order to make this a successful event, the City Development trust and other departments are leaving no stone unturned. The coordination between different departments is what will make this edition one of the grandest. Cosmetic tasks as whitewash, grass cutting and ground levelling are in full swing. Two large LED screens will be installed which will allow the fans to catch all the on-field action more defined manner. The centre and practice pitches are being curated by an international curator.



R.C.L. emerging as the future of cricket

Pathan emphasized that previous editions of R.C.L. not only benefitted cricket in Rajasthan but also helped create cricketers for India. The likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Nathu Singh, Mahipal Lomror all have showcased their talent in the previous editions.

Huge fan base expected to watch the cricketing action

If the trend from the past seasons is to be taken into consideration, we are expecting a huge turn around during the matches quoted by Pathan. The approximate seating capacity is 20,000 and we are expecting the stadium to be full, however, during these unprecedented times of Covid - 19, we are determined to follow all the administrative and medical guidelines.

The young brigade from schools, colleges and coaching institutes are expected to occupy the major seating capacity. Considering the success of previous seasons, a lot of institutions from Kota are coming forward to become a part of this event.

Rajasthani cultural shows

In order to promote Rajasthani culture, we have made arrangements to organize a traditional Rajasthani dance, Sahariya dance and folk art. This will be a good exhibition and source of entertainment for all players, spectators and the invited guests.

Players selected post proper trials

Pathan confirmed that proper cricket trials were conducted in order to pick the best and deserving players. A total of 180 cricketers took part in the trial. The players were being selected keeping in mind the main expertise associated with the game of cricket i.e. bowling, batting and wicket Keeping.

Initially, the trials were conducted for the players from outside Kota and later local guys showcased their area of expertise.

