Ram Bandhu innovates distribution with unique sales management techniques

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): When every person in India's 1.4 billion population is a consumer of spices in a market that's swamped with similar competitors, how does a spice brand keep growing continuously?

For Maharashtra's Empire Spices and Foods (ESFL), the brand house of Ram Bandhu and Temptin', the answer was by localizing its taste and building efficiency in market distribution.

Twenty-six years since ESFL's inception, today, Ram Bandhu has become a household name in India, keeping innovation and quality at the helm. With more than thirty types of spices to cater to the daily needs of the masses, and a wide variety of everyday food products such as pickles, papads, ketchup, sauces, pastes and chutneys, ESFL has been driving channel sales at a doubling rate, by increasing product reach to more kiranas in India and bolstering availability through general trade.

Talking about how ESFL is innovating their offline trade distribution, Anand Rathi, Director at ESFL said, "At ESFL, we always believe that quality and innovation are our biggest pillars of success. General Trade continues to drive the business engine with the demand for spices and condiments growing all across India. This makes it a ripe opportunity for ESFL to seek our expansion plans of increasing our distribution reach to three lakh outlets in the next six months, from the present two lakh stores. To achieve this, we wanted to ensure that our goal of expanding the supply chain reach of Ram Bandhu remains undisputed. Our team worked with Bizom diligently to build a sales gamification feature in our field sales app, which could spice up the selling experience for our sales staff. And the selling process truly got remarkably more interesting for them. Adding a competitive edge with a dash of fun, has significantly boosted their performance in the field, as well as our market growth."

Even as online players look to cause channel conflicts, general trade remains the backbone of the FMCG industry with the branded spices market expected to touch Rs. 50,000 crores by 2025.



"Ram Bandhu has been a part of Maharashtra's homes for more than two decades and is growing aggressively across multiple states in India. Witnessing how smartly Empire Spices & Foods has revamped their sales process on Bizom to stay ahead of any market disruptions and achieve their ambitious business goals, is truly a proud moment for us," says Lalit Bhise, CEO of Bizom.

ESFL will strongly tap into markets across Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The company will also increase the current product portfolio in its existing market, to amplify its vision of becoming an inseparable part of the culinary setup of every household in India.

Empire Spices and Foods Limited (ESFL) is an FMCG company based out of Nashik, Maharashtra, famous for manufacturing superior quality spices, condiments and specialized food items. The company's products are available in twelve Indian states, in more than half a million direct and indirect retail outlets. ESFL also caters to international markets like the US, UK, Qatar, Dubai, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Bahrain.

ESFL has developed a wide assortment of products ranging from Ground Spices, Blended Spices and Specialty Spices to Papads, Pickles, Sauces, Pastes, Seasonings and Indian Snacks under its retail wings Ram Bandhu, Temptin and RBM.

Bizom is a Retail Intelligence platform that provides end-to-end supply chain automation for Consumer Product brands, enabling them with complete visibility on each movement in the supply chain and providing real-time, accurate retail insights for efficient decision making.

Trusted by CPG brands in India and emerging markets, Bizom's retail intelligence platform empowers 7.5 million retailers of 550+ brands, to sell better every day and achieve smart distribution by improving their manpower efficiency, channel performance and product performance.

