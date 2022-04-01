Ramagya School, Noida, emerges as India's leading school for the holistic development of children

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/PNN): Selecting the right school is one of the most challenging decisions we make for our children. And why not?

The daunting task can give sleepless nights to most parents as they often struggle in keeping aligned with the latest trends and opportunities in the education sector. So, how can you choose a school that fits your child's needs while driving them to do better? Making the right decision could put them on a path toward lifelong learning, prestigious college education, and a successful career.

There are numerous aspects that parents should consider while making this choice, and the school must have a multi-facet approach toward the holistic development of students.

Holistic development essentially means the development of intellectual, mental, physical, emotional, and social abilities in a child so that he or she is capable of facing the demands and challenges of everyday life.

Well-regarded for its holistic education, Ramagya School, Noida, has repeatedly won the hearts of thousands of parents as one of the best schools in Noida, having the right amalgamation of knowledge and values for academics, escalation for co-curricular excellence and attainment of brilliance in Sports. Within a span of 15 years, the school has been voted one of the top 5 Senior Secondary schools in NCR and is also listed among the top 30 Indian Schools by Forbes India magazine.

Nestled in the heart of Noida, Sector - 50, the school has a campus sprawling across 3 acres and offers a safe and clean neighbourhood for everyone. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure, emphasis on experiential learning and use of the latest technology in imparting education makes it one of the best schools in Noida. Ramagya School, Noida, has proved its mettle as an institute with its own customised 'Flexi learn technology' at the secondary and senior secondary school level.

Counted amongst the top 10 schools in Noida, Ramagya follows a curriculum based on global standards with wide-ranging core subjects, students and teachers exchange programmes for global exposure. Not only that, every batch at Ramagya School has an ideal Student-Teacher ratio of 25:1.



Ramagyans have special access to Noida's top sports academy (Ramagya Sports Academy), which offers world-class training in 35+ sports in association with Indian sports legends like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, and Bhaichung Bhutia. It is a unique offering that sets Ramagya apart from other schools in Noida as the emphasis on sports education in everyday student life encourages children to become physically fit and healthy.

The sports programme at Ramagya Sports Academy emphasises boosting self-confidence and helping individuals acquire skills, and discipline and focus on transforming adversity into opportunity and achieving their goals. They are committed to providing world-class training in sports backed by excellent infrastructure and expert coaches to judge and carve distinctive talent.

Affiliated to CBSE and CIE boards, Ramagya School has devised education as a way of life for the students under its roof. Programmes like 'Know your Brain', 'Baal Saathee' and teachings from Panchtantra, an ancient Indian collection of interrelated animal fables to impart students practical wisdom and knowledge to attain leadership roles.

Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group, said, "Ramagya has included the practice of meditation with the curriculum. This has proved to have high achievements in academics and extracurricular activities for the students. It can be related to two main factors. Firstly, meditation practice reduces stress. When students are less stressed, they naturally learn and behave better. Secondly, it improves brain functioning, making the studies much easier."

Introduction to such programmes has won the confidence of many parents over the years, making it the best school in Noida extension. Education is not an isolated experience but an interactive endeavour that takes place over the course of a child's life. When the community, schools, and families work together, they can provide the best possible resources and expertise to enhance the education of all children.

So, Ramagya has joined hands with globally acclaimed and famed universities and organisations that share the common goal of enhancing student learning. The collaborations have been made with a commitment to enriching educational experiences for the students. Ramagya School also creates umpteen opportunities for its students to reach their dream school by providing them access to the best exam preparation coaching in the world.

In this regard, Ramagya School is pleased to partner with Princeton Review - World's leading test preparation Institute for SAT, ACT, AP, IELTS, TOEFL and other International competitive exams. As part of the management policies, teachers are also advised to regularly attend international and national seminars and conferences, which results in broadening their horizons. It contributes to academic excellence both on national as well as international platforms.

Over the years since its inception in 2005, Ramagya School has proved its mettle as the flag-bearer of educational excellence in India. Ranking at the top in Noida School rankings, Ramagya School follows a multi-dimensional approach with a perfect blend of modern pedagogy and Indian values that helps towards the holistic development of children. The school currently tops the list of schools in Noida as it has become the first choice for both parents and students. Hence, there is no doubt that Ramagya School, Noida, is one of the best CBSE schools in Noida.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

