Ramagya School, Noida wins the hearts of parents as the best choice for school admissions of their kids

Delhi NCR [India], July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): No parent can ever deny the importance of choosing the right school for their children. Unfortunately, the majority of schools in India nowadays focus more on the commercialization of education. In fact, several schools charge exorbitant fees and make tall claims even though the quality of learning remains dismal.

Consequently, parents become unwitting victims of such blatant frauds perpetrated by some schools while their children end up with poor quality education. Rather, these schools must bring reforms to their education system, which will move away from rote learning and encourage the holistic development of a student. Therefore, it is important to choose the right school for your children because schools lay the foundation that decides their future, career and overall success in life.

Ranked as the 'best CBSE School in India' by Education Today, Ramagya School has won the hearts of thousands of parents and numerous experts with its all-around approach to children's holistic development. So if you are looking for a great school that matches your child's potential, then look no further, as Ramagya School is accepting admissions for standard XI. Ramagya School is a place where every parent can rest assured that their child is in the safe and nourishing hands of the experts in education. Not only that, the multi-dimensional approach of Ramagya School towards the holistic development of students creates umpteen opportunities for its students to thrive and achieve more, making it one of the top 10 schools in India.

Nestled in the heart of Noida, Sector - 50, Ramagya School has a campus sprawling across 3 acres and offers a safe and clean neighbourhood for everyone. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure, emphasis on experiential learning and use of the latest technology in imparting education makes it one of the best schools in Noida. Ramagya School, Noida has proved its mettle as an institute with its own customised 'Flexi learn technology' at the secondary and senior secondary school level. Ranked 4th best school in Noida by Times of India, Ramagya School follows a curriculum based on global standards with wide-ranging core subjects, students and teachers exchange programmes for global exposure.

Studying in one of the best schools in Noida, Ramagyans have special access to Noida's top sports academy (Ramagya Sports Academy) which offers world-class training in 35+ sports in association with Indian sports & fitness legends like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, and Bhaichung Bhutia, Prakash Padukone and Namrata Purohit. It is a unique offering that sets Ramagya School apart from other schools in Noida as the emphasis on sports education in everyday student life encourages children to become physically fit and healthy. The sports programme at Ramagya Sports Academy emphasizes on boosting self-confidence and helping individuals in acquiring skills, and discipline and focuses to transform adversity into opportunity and achieve their goals. They are committed to providing world-class training in sports backed by excellent infrastructure and expert coaches to judge and carve distinctive talent.



Affiliated to CBSE and CIE boards, Ramagya School has devised education as a way of life for the students under its roof. Programmes like 'Know your Brain', 'Baal Saathee' and teachings from Panchtantra, an ancient Indian collection of interrelated animal fables to impart students practical wisdom for leadership roles. Also, programmes like these help impart the wisdom and knowledge of our ancient scriptures in a fun and interesting way. Ramagya has included the practice of meditation in the curriculum and this has proved to have high achievements in academics and extracurricular activities for the students. This can be related to two main factors. First, meditation practice reduces stress. When students are less stressed they naturally learn and behave better. Second, it improves brain functioning, making the studies much easier. Introduction to such programmes has won the confidence of many parents for years, making it parent's number one choice.

Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group said, "Education is not an isolated experience but an interactive endeavour that takes place over the course of a person's life. When the community, schools, and families work together, they can provide the best possible resources and expertise to enhance the education of all children. So, Ramagya has joined hands with globally acclaimed and famed universities and organizations that share the common goal of enhancing student learning. The collaborations have been made with a commitment to enriching educational experiences for the students."

Ramagya School also creates umpteen opportunities for its students to achieve their dream by providing them access to the best exam preparation coaching in the world. In this regard, Ramagya School is pleased to announce that we have partnered with Princeton Review - World's leading test preparation Institute for SAT, ACT, AP, IELTS, TOEFL and other International competitive exams. As part of the management policies, teachers are also advised to attend international and national seminars and conferences regularly, which results in the broadening of their horizons. This contributes to academic excellence both on national as well as international platforms.

Over the years since its inception in 2005, Ramagya School has proved its mettle as the flag-bearer of educational excellence in India. Ranking at the top in Noida School rankings, Ramagya School follows a multi-dimensional approach with a perfect blend of modern pedagogy and Indian values that helps towards the holistic development of children. The school leads the list of schools in Noida as it has become the first choice for both parents and students. Hence, there is no doubt that Ramagya School is one of the best CBSE schools in Noida for the holistic development of your child.

