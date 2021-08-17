Ramayana's Famous Exponent Morari Bapu Gifts Rs 57 lakh to the Indian Olympic squad

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/PNN): Spiritual leader and renowned exponent to the Ramayana, Shri Morari Bapu, extended Rs 57 lakh to the 228-member Indian Olympic squad as a gesture of goodwill and to felicitate their efforts to bring glory to the country.

The contingent includes 127 sportspersons who directly participated in Tokyo Olympics. However, the famous Ram Katha maestro did not want to distinguish between players and those who went as trainers or support staff. Bapu said each person's contribution counts.

Thus, each contingent member would be given a symbolic amount of Rs 25000/- irrespective of the role as Prasada from Hanuman Ji of Shree Chitrakut Dham, Talgajarda (Gujarat).



Shri Morari Bapu also said that winning and losing was inconsequential but participating with full zest was more important. It enhances a feeling of fraternity among sportspersons from across the world. Bapu had made this announcement at Manas Amarkantak on August 07 during his discourse. The Indian Olympics Association has welcomed the gesture meant to encourage players and facilitated the dispensation of the bestowment.

Indian Olympic Association's Secretary-General, Rajeev Mehta, said, "The Indian Olympic Association is grateful to Shri Morari Bapu for his positive initiative in appreciating and supporting our athletes who have fought hard in Tokyo and brought back glory for our country. The Indian sports fraternity deeply appreciates Shri Morari Bapu Ji's blessings and goodwill gesture of commending the efforts our brave athletes, officials and the support staff put in during the Olympic Games in Tokyo".

Shri Morari Bapu had said that he was inspired in his consciousness by his guru and grandfather Tribhuvandas Ji to commend the Olympics squad in this manner. Bapu has narrated over 850 Ram Kathas in India and worldwide with the primary and universal message of 'truth, love and compassion'. He also advocates the causes of nation-building and environmental protection.

