Ramesh Subramanian takes over as Managing Director of Bharat PetroResources Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company has announced the appointment of S. Ramesh as the Managing Director of the Bharat PetroResources Limited (BPRL), a wholly owned subsidiary company of BPCL and consequently he has taken over yesterday.

S. Ramesh is a BE (Mechanical) with a PGD in Computer Programing System Analysis & Commercial Applications with more than 35 years of accomplished experience in Procurement, Engineering, Construction, Commissioning multi-faceted Projects, handling multi-disciplinary Project Teams and managing various functions in Upstream, Refinery and all aspects of Oil & Gas Projects including Sales and Operations.

His rich experience of more than 6 years as General Director with IBV Brasil Petroleo Ltda posted at Rio De Janeiro, Brazil heading an upstream JV with an investment of USD 1.8 Billion is a highlight of his career.



A Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 37 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes network of installations, depots, retail outlets, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 19,000 Retail Outlets, 6,600 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 52 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering.

With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

