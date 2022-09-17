Rana Daggubati releases teaser of Kabzaa ahead of Upendra's birthday

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/PNN): After the success of KGF, KGF 2, 777 Charlie and Vikrant Rona, Kannada film industry is all set to release another big action entertainer titled Kabzaa. The film directed by R Chandru stars Upendra, Kicha Sudeep, Shriya Saran, Murali Sharma and Nawab Shah.

While the film is set to release in 7 languages including Kannada, the makers released a teaser a day before Upendra's birthday. The teaser was released by none other than Rana Daggubati who has become a popular name all across India.

Kabzaa, is a period film about the rise of gangsters in India, set between 1942 to 1984. It revolves around a freedom fighter's son who gets entrapped in a mafia world. The film is touted to be a big scale action film, perfect for a theatrical viewing experience.



Says the director "The film has already created a lot of buzz and we wanted to treat our fans with the teaser of the film. Tomorrow being Upendra's birthday, we thought it would be a good gift to all his fans."

The film presented by MTB Nagaraj, produced by R Chandru himself under banner Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises, will release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya and Marathi.

The film's music is composed by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame, A J Shetty is the cinematographer, Mahesh Reddy has edited the film and the action is done by Ravi Verma, Vijay, Vikram Mor and Vinod.

https://youtu.be/gQRqe1nIZEM

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

