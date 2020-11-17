Randstad India and NIIT announce the launch of 'Randstad Skilling Academy' (RSA)

New Delhi [India], November17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Randstad India, a leading player in the HR services industry, has entered into an exclusive partnership with NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development to launch the Randstad Skilling Academy. RSA is launched with the primary objective to provide agile and effective reskilling to the chosen candidates, equipping them to remain relevant, fit into evolving businesses and prepare them to work with the world's best employer brands.

Randstad Skilling Academy (RSA), in association with NIIT, offers next-gen IT skilling programs and seeks to fulfil unique industry workforce needs in these difficult hiring times - where ever-changing 'new-normals' are disrupting conventional hiring methods. StackRoute, an NIIT venture has been chosen as an exclusive partner to help RSA in this endeavour - to design programs and manage delivery at scale.

RSA focuses on skilling/up-skilling/cross-skilling resources vis-a-vis current and upcoming technologies to increase their 'employability quotient'. The academy is looking to build a truly trusted ecosystem with prime skilled candidates who are ready to be hired.

"We are very excited about launching the Randstad Skilling Academy (RSA)," said Paul Dupuis, MD & CEO, Randstad India. "As the global leader in the HR services industry, we understand the need for talent to be skilled and employable. Today reskilling is not only a tool for career advancement, but also for future-proofing in a world of ambiguity."

"Through RSA, we aim to enable hundreds of candidates with the relevant in-demand skills that will help them secure better jobs. Our partnership with NIIT ensures a steady stream of future-ready IT professionals adept in programming languages like Java, Angular, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and automated business functions. This program has been designed specifically based on feedback from our clients across India. Our trusted partners rely on Randstad to provide the most qualified candidates who will add value to their organization, and to do so in a timely manner. The RSA will be a great asset on our mission to support both organizations and talent on their growth journey," he added.



The first batch of the academy commenced from September 2020 and candidates go through fully funded training programs by Randstad - on Java, .NET, Python, Mobile App Development, AI/ML, Big Data, Cloud Technologies, and Testing amongst others.

Speaking on the announcement Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd, said, "In today's rapidly changing times, there is a huge requirement of skilled employees especially in deep tech and digital skills. We are delighted to partner with Randstad India to create a pool of next-generation workforce, who are prepared to work on the requirements of their top clients. Together we hope to bridge the skill gap that the industry is currently faced with."

The training is delivered via interactive instructor-led sessions with remote Cloud-based lab facility. The sessions are led by qualified and experienced faculty at StackRoute, imparting hands-on learning techniques and on the job training in live industry settings. The average duration of the assessment & assignment led training programs are 4 - 10 weeks based on client/skills demand. The learners will receive a certificate after the successful completion of their program.

Apart from in-demand IT skills, the candidates trained under the Randstad Skilling Academy, by experienced mentors at StackRoute are enabled with general POSH and GDPR training and other specific requirements of the industry.

For more information about the program, visit: https://www.randstad.in/randstad-skilling-academy/

