Rangam to host 6-Day Event to foster Greater Disability Inclusion in India Inc

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 25 (ANI/ATK): Workforce solutions company Rangam, in partnership with Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA), Keystone Institute India, TiE India Angels and Sarthak Educational Trust, will host Inclusive India Summit from January 28th through February 4th, 2022.

The aim of the event is to provide career development support and resources to persons with disabilities (PwDs), autism and neurodivergence while also partnering with the disability ecosystem in India to facilitate interactions and learnings.

The 6-day event will include a job fair, virtual masterclasses, corporate showcases, presentations, live Q&As and the release of an 'Empathy in Action' playbook which will allow passionate business leaders to be familiar with global best practices in DE&I.

Disability inclusion leaders and self-advocates, researchers and academics, social entrepreneurs, founders and C-suite executives from organizations like Rangam, TiE India Angels, Keystone Institute India, Sarthak Educational Trust, Atypical Advantage, RampMyCity Foundation, v-shesh, Instrive Technologies, Publicis Sapient, myUDAAN, Josh Talks and Access For ALL will participate in the event as speakers, panelists and partners.

"Rangam provides employers with an evidence-based methodology to build scalable and sustainable DE&I programs. We work with businesses to raise disability and autism awareness, increase accessibility and reduce inequality," said Nish Parikh, Rangam CEO & Co-founder. "Participation in the workforce remains a hurdle for adults with autism and other visible or invisible disabilities. We believe that our whole community needs to become an ally and support the disability population in India," Parikh added.



"The Inclusive India Summit is a part of Rangam's global DE&I roadmap, which is aligned with the organization's overall mission to promote 'Employment for Everyone' across all diversity categories, including disability, gender, caste, race and ethnicity, religion, physical appearance, age and others. We are aware of the dynamics of intersectionality and we provide equitable employment opportunities to everyone," said Hetal Parikh, Rangam President & Co-founder.

With about 15% of the global population experiencing some form of disabilities, the first step on the path to growth for any business is to invest in human capital. Companies can cast wide nets in search of diverse, underrepresented talent in developing countries like India, where access to resources, support services and gainful employment continues to be a major challenge.

"The Summit will usher in a new dawn for inclusive hiring in India that is already known for her Unity in Diversity," said James Mahoney, Rangam Chief Operating Officer. "Through this summit, SourceAbled will bring in global disability inclusion expertise and best practices to address the most pressing challenges facing contemporary Indian workplaces. If you care about and are involved in India's inclusive growth, you don't want to miss the event. With a great panel of experts, professionals and keynote speakers, it's going to be exciting, invigorating and insightful," Mahoney added.

The event will be aired live on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Rangam is a minority-, woman-, and disability-owned workforce solutions company with a mission to promote "Employment for Everyone," including people with disabilities, autism and other forms of neurodivergence. Rangam specializes in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, Engineering, Scientific, Clinical, Healthcare, Administrative, Finance and Business Professionals categories.

SourceAbled, Rangam's flagship diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) solution, uses a consultative approach of best practices, effective training and an end-to-end, tech-enabled hiring platform to attract, hire, onboard, support and retain qualified neurodivergent talent and individuals with disabilities.

