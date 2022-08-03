RANGE introduces the 'Future of Luxury', in DAMAC's latest Dubai property

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dubai-based RANGE International Property Investments is launching Safa/Two Tower B, the sumptuous new address on Sheikh Zayed Road. The successor to Safa/One, Safa/Two is the latest addition to the portfolio of DAMAC Properties, Dubai's premier luxury property developer.

Boasting a prime location in the 'centre of everywhere', Safa/Two is being branded as the 'future of luxury'. Inclusive of amenities and facilities exclusively for owners, the first and only transparent swimming pool in the United Arab Emirates, and a range of sizes and types of apartments, this property is the latest landmark in a city known for its eye-popping real-estate landmarks.

With luxury units from the first to 72nd floors, and super-luxury units from the 73rd to 84th floors, Safa/Two is the last word in opulence. It comes with a grand lobby and valet parking on the ground floor, an artificial beach pool on the 11th, a crystal pool on the 60th, and a fog forest, observatory, edge walk, glass slide, and F&B on the 85th floor.



According to Nitin Chopra, CEO and Founder of RANGE International Property Investments, "We are excited to present DAMAC's newest property, Safa/Two. As the brochure has it, 'this is a sequel so stunning, it's out of this world'. Safa/Two lives up to the reputation of Dubai coming up with the most exclusive and coveted properties, which we at RANGE are proud to showcase. And we are equally proud to be associated with DAMAC, one of the most reputed developers."

RANGE is DAMAC's top broker, and the elegant yet boldly future-facing Safa/Two will only enhance its impressive collection of luxury properties. Prices start from 1.1 Mil AED for studio apartments (from 370 sq.ft.), 1.6 Mil AED for 1-bedroom (from 680 sq.ft.), 2.6 Mil AED for 2-bedroom (from 1,100 sq.ft.) and 3.5 Mil AED (from 1,400 sq.ft.) for 3-bedroom apartments.

RANGE International Property Investments is an award-winning real estate brokerage firm based out of Dubai, with a focus on selling, leasing and managing residential and commercial properties, primarily in the United Arab Emirates but also in territories across the world. RANGE is a great approach for creating the best and luxurious infrastructure and driven by the goal of bringing office buildings, apartments and residences to its clients. RANGE boasts a strong presence in the United Arab Emirates, India and in parts of Asia, and continues to expand its operations into other continents and countries.

Website link: range.ae.

