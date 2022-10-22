Ranveer Wadhwani ensembles the cast for Pyaar Ho Gaya bringing back the essence of Aashqui with Rahul Roy

New Delhi (India), October 22 (ANI/PNN): Renowned celebrity casting Director Ranveer Wadhwani successfully manages to put together a very enthralling star cast for Rahul Roy's upcoming Love Drama Pyaar Ho Gaya.

The television sensation Zaan Khan Plays the male lead and social media heartthrob Aliya Hamidi and Bade Achche Lagte Hain season 2 fame Sneha Namanandi will play the female lead supported by Bollywood veterans Zarina Wahab, Govind Namdev, Mushtaq Khan and 90es sensation Ritu Shivpuri.

Pyaar Ho Gaya brings a fresh, new-edge love narrative to create the same magic of love and romance as "Aashiqui." The sub cast Rupesh Gupta, Kavish NikiKumar, Nish Nik are a fresh ensemble. Sarabjeet Singh is also all set to pay a pivotal role in the film. The cast is about to bring in the required thrill and excitement to the story base.





Directed by Ziaullah Quadir Khan and Executively Producer by Kasim Ansari Pyaar Ho gaya is believed to capture the same enchantment of love as Aashqui did years back. The movie is all set to roll on floors soon.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

