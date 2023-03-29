RaphaClinics and Express Booking launched in Bengaluru and Chennai in partnership with Madhavbaug Clinics, and Neuberg Diagnostics

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/SRV): RaphaCure is happy to launch the RaphaClinics in the first phase at Namma Bengaluru in association with Madhavbaug Clinics and Neuberg Diagnostics. The collaboration brings holistic wellness to the users and has the facilities such as Stress tests, TMT, ECG, Panchakarma, pathological tests, and doctor consultations.

The Seven Clinics are located at Fraser Town, Koramangala, RR Nagar, RT Nagar, Yelahanka, Kengeri, and Indira Nagar, in Bengaluru. This is the beginning and is poised to hit 200 clinics soon across India.

Express Booking? The partnership facilitates a New Product in the market, Express Booking for Home Collection of vitals in association with the 7 clinics in Bengaluru. This is also launched in Chennai simultaneously to help provide access to diagnostics. So, what is Express Booking?

Express Booking for Home Collection of Vitals is a simple, user-friendly service that enables customers to book an appointment for a home visit by a trained healthcare professional, who will collect their vitals and samples, including blood pressure, temperature, blood sample, urine sample, and heart rate. The service is available to customers in Bengaluru and Chennai within the city limits only, and we plan to expand to other cities soon after the evaluation of the pilot project is over.

Well, the MD of RaphaCure, Jeyakumar says, "When a customer wants the home collection of samples, vitals, etc to receive the reports quicker and wants to consult the doctor, typically for elders or chronic patients, they avail this service and we promise to collect the samples within 60 minutes from the request received".

Collaboration: The partners in the caregiving program, Madhavbaug Clinics, Neuberg Diagnostics, and RaphaCure are collaborating and using their respective strengths to provide better and faster care to the customers in the region. This is possible due to the innovation developed using AI technology thereby reducing carbon footprint and is part of the green initiative.

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd- popularly known as "Madhavbaug"- is one of India's largest Ayurvedic Cardiac Care clinics chain having a network of over 276 clinics and two hospitals. With more than one and half decades of legacy, Madhavbaug has a current patient base of more than twenty-five lakh across seven states and recently got listed on Indian bourses (NSE: MADHAVBAUG)

Neuberg Diagnostics, the 4th largest diagnostic chain is NABL and ICMR accredited and serves PAN India. They are present in 250+ cities and are a leader in pathology testing.

RaphaCure is a digital health aggregator providing complete one-stop health and wellness solution across India in a Hybrid mode of delivery.

With this service, customers would receive a trained healthcare professional within 60 minutes of booking the service at home to collect the samples and vitals as required. They would also receive the report in their inbox at a faster rate than the market. Some of the situations to avail Express Booking are



- To avail of quick report

- During emergency cases



- Elders Care

- Pregnant care

- Chronic disease

- Bedridden patients

- And many more

The service is available for customers of all ages, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and hassle-free experience.



To book an appointment, customers can visit our website, https://www.raphacure.com/Diagnostict_Test, and search for the tests to book. Or they can also download the RaphaCure Mobile app from Android: http://bit.ly/3JACQOb and Apple: https://apple.co/3I0QKbe

The contact details are

wellness@raphacure.com

https://www.raphacure.com

+91 95551 66000

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

