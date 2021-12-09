Rapido rides on the success lane: 'Smart ho, toh Rapido' campaign becomes a hit

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rapido's six-week campaign 'Smart ho, toh Rapido' has witnessed enormous success after its launch in November.

With the campaign, the bike-taxi aggregator has seen an exponential growth of 100% in registrations on its app and has garnered unprecedented reach as daily active app users increased over 40%.

The platform had released two television commercials - one for the Hindi-speaking market (HSM) and the other for the non-Hindi-speaking market (Non-HSM) - in two phases as part of the campaign.



The ad films directed by Sizil Srivastava (HSM) and Trivikram Srinivas (Non-HSM) featured megastars Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun. The TVCs were released on OOH, radio, TV, and various other digital platforms across India. The campaign targeted markets in 14 cities across the country.

In the first commercial, Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun were seen in the roles of Babban and Guru. They guide the daily commuters to avoid the hassles of travelling via buses and switch to a smarter option like Rapido. Babban and Guru return as barbers in the second commercial to give their customers advice to avoid the hassles of travelling via auto, beating the traffic, and being on time with Rapido. Both the films focus on the USP of the platform, which is how the bike taxis offered by Rapido can swiftly cut-through traffic to offer timely, convenient, and pocket-friendly rides.

Expounding on the campaign's success 'Smart ho, toh Rapido', Amit Verma, Head of Marketing, Rapido, said, "At Rapido, we realized the problems posed by heavy traffic and narrow lanes in the country. We launched bike taxis to cut this clog of traffic and provide the most timely, convenient, and pocket-friendly solution. We are glad that our campaign 'Smart ho, toh Rapido' has increased our numbers. Megastars like Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun have helped us establish the idea of Rapido as the alternate as well as the regular mode of city transportation for the masses."

Rapido's utmost commitment to provide a seamless e-commerce experience in the hyperlocal delivery sector has allowed the company to recover its overall revenue by 100% compared to pre-COVID levels. Post acquiring USD 52 million funding in August 2021, the company is all set to scale its business operations, including expanding its auto fleet to five lakhs by the end of 2021.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

