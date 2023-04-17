Rapper MS Chandhok's latest music video, "Dil Da Mamla", is out, featuring Madhvi Shrivastav and Mohita Shrivastav

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/PNN): Country's popular songwriter, music composer and one-of-a-kind rapper MS Chandhok's latest music video, "Dil Da Mamla", is becoming very popular among the listeners and audience as soon as it is released today. It is getting a lot of love from the audience. Its singers are MS Chandhok and Madhvi Shrivastav. Let us tell you that Madhvi Shrivastav, niece of late musician Aadesh Shrivastav, is a great singer and is also associated with the legendary singer Sukhwinder Singh's team. Madhavi Shrivastav is carrying forward the legacy of Bollywood's great music composer Aadesh Shrivastav.

Whereas Mohita Shrivastav has featured in this beautiful video. MS Chandhok has written and composed this beautiful song. The song has been released on the official channel of MS Chandhok Records.

Significantly, the full name of MS Chandhok is Manpreet Singh Chandhok, who is not only a good songwriter and music composer but also a rapper of a different style. He has been associated with Punjabi, Bhangra, Indi pop and Bollywood music for a long time and has an amazing fan following. Desi flavour can be felt in MS Chandhok's music which carries Indian folk songs.



This groovy number is directed by Avtar Singh, and fashion designer Harsh Khullar is associated with this project. Japnaam Productions & MS Chandhok Records presents Dil Da Mamla is appealing to the youth and has MS Chandhok's amazing rap style. Media Fourth is the Digital Marketing Partner.

Youtube video link https://youtu.be/-zXrzsZWdEM

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

