Rare Stroke Survivor Shares His Story of Hope and Resilience, in a New Memoir One Fine Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When unimaginable tragedy struck the Pune born, Mumbai raised, US Citizen Sameer Bhide on 'one fine day' in January 2017 at his home in the US, his life changed forever. He had suffered an extremely rare catastrophic hemorrhagic stroke in his cerebellum, and had to undergo two brain surgeries, spent a month in a medically induced coma at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Virginia, followed by an additional 30 days of rehab at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

After his stroke, Sameer's entire life came crashing down, from life-changing debilitating illness to the loss of work, and finally a divorce. His amazing story of struggle, and how he came back from the brink of hopelessness with the help of a very diverse community of friends, is an inspirational tale narrated in his memoir, titled 'One Fine Day'. The book was launched over a zoom event, by the distinguished Orthopedic Surgeon and sports injury expert, Dr. Anant Joshi, who also played an important role in Sameer's rehabilitation. With insights and wisdom into facing and overcoming challenges on a daily basis, the book is designed to be a tale of survival that can be of help for anyone who is facing any life change or adversity.

Speaking at the launch, Sameer said, "One Fine Day means life can and will change for good or bad - whether it's physical or emotional, big or small, personal or professional, planned or sudden for anyone rich or poor, black or white, old or young. This could be any adversity such as physical illness, layoff, divorce, loss of a loved one, and the coronavirus pandemic or good changes in life, whether it's a marriage, childbirth, promotion or retirement. These life changes alter our trajectory. They require successful adaptation. We all have a new normal that we will need to face. So when you face your one fine day, what will you do? My book aims to answer this question in more than one ways, and I hope my readers will find this helpful and insightful! I am honored and deeply thankful for being able to put my learnings and experiences into this book and offer it to people all over the world!"

When launching the book, Dr Anant Joshi, Orthopedic Surgeon, and Arthroscopy and sports medicine expert, said, "It gives me immense pride and joy to be launching this book today! Especially because of my association with Sameer. And I admire the way he was able to formulate his life learnings with a positive attitude and complete the project, despite several hurdles. I think the book offers a number of life lessons that readers can gain from. As a sports medicine expert, I would also like to point out here that Sameer's sports background, as an amateur athlete, was largely responsible for the grit, determination and positivity in coming back through this medical crises. I wish Sameer all the very best and hope that he continues to improve in all the faculties and continues to inspire people."

Sameer's mission will be to help and guide people worldwide on how one can prepare for and embrace their new normal - whatever it is for them - with positivity, grace and gratitude and work to build the lives they want. One Fine Day is also a letter of gratitude to the hundreds of compassionate caregivers, friends, family, colleagues, and supporters in both his adopted country (United States) and his country of birth (India), who came from diverse backgrounds to aid in Sameer's recovery and saved his life.

Using captivating examples and practical tips, Sameer teaches how to overcome everything that is set against people, by focusing on Positivity, Gratitude and Grace. In an interview, he can discuss key points of the book, including:

* Building Resilience To Face Any Life Change or Adversity and Its Resulting New Normal

* Finding Positivity, Expressing Gratitude and Building Perseverance To Help Turn Around One's Life and Heal

* Exploring the Unexpected Benefits of Any Life Change

* Finding Possibility Where Most People See None

* Adjusting To A New Life Which People Did Not Choose

* Discovering Balance Between Cutting Edge Western Medical Technology and Holistic Eastern Medicine And Care.

The Book is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Notion Press Store and is priced at INR 399 (paperback) and INR 99 (E-book). A portion of book sales will be donated to Inova Health Foundation, a nonprofit organization to whom Sameer says he owes his life and United Way Worldwide's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

