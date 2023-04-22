Rario unveils digital collectibles in honor of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday celebration

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): There are players, there are legends and then there's the G.O.A.T. Rario is proud to announce a special partnership with Sachin Tendulkar, commemorating the Master Blaster's 50th birthday. Paying tribute to SRT's illustrious career and invaluable legacy, Rario is thrilled to launch a collection of 10 limited-edition digital cards.

What sets these digital cards apart is their rarity. With only 10 of them available to buy right now, they are ultra-rare collectibles that cannot be found anywhere else. As proud owners of these exclusive cards, fans will also get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to virtually interact with Sachin Tendulkar himself and create unforgettable moments with the cricket legend.

Each card comes with a certificate of authenticity and is verified on the blockchain, ensuring its uniqueness and value. The collection is now available for purchase exclusively on Rario's website.

This launch of the exclusive digital cards is a grand celebration of Sachin Tendulkar's milestone of turning 50. It offers fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of cricket history and pay tribute to the legend himself. Don't miss out on this chance to own these rare and one-of-a-kind collectibles. Join us in celebrating Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday with Rario.



Reserve your spot now.

Founded in 2021 by IIT Alumni Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot as the world's first officially licensed digital collectibles platform for cricket fans, Rario has emerged as the largest digital cricket collectibles platform in the world, where fans can collect and trade digital cards. Rario has partnered with some of the largest cricket boards, leagues and teams namely Big Bash League, Women's Big Bash League, Super Smash, Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League, and Legends League Cricket along with Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Zimbabwe Cricket Board, Afghanistan Cricket Board, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Currently, Rario has a roster of over 150 international cricketers exclusively on their platform. Rario has sold over 1.3 million player cards to cricket fans across the globe. Since its inception, Rario has continuously innovated to engage fans in the game of cricket through digital sports memorabilia and curated fan experiences.

Rario not only has partnerships with Dream Capital, Polygon Studios and Animoca Brands but is also supported by Kingsway Capital and Presight Capital.

Visit: RARIO | www.rario.com.

