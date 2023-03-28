Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar 2023 & Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar Vol 2 A National level felicitation was held in Mumbai on 25th March 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): Pravasi Sandesh, Nirmay Bharat, MahaSeWa (Knowledge Partner) ideated and conceptualised a national-level mega award and felicitation function to honor promising and Prominent Personalities from across the country Powered By Coffe & More, Black Hat Syndicus & Super Galaxy Sports.

The prestigious event saw a stellar round of Chief Guests - M S Bitta The National President of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front, Mangal Prabhat Lodha- Cabinet Minister Government of Maharashtra. Ramesh Dubey Former Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister, Kripashankar Singh former Minister of State for Home Affairs in the Government of Maharashtra. Ad. Avanish Tirthraj Singh- Working President of the Mumbai Congress (North Indian Cell). Milind Deora Former Union Minister. Ad Raj K Purohit -Former Cabinet Minister in the Government of Maharashtra, Ravindra Chavan -Cabinet Minister in the Government of Maharashtra, and Pravin Darekar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Group Leader in the Legislative Council of Maharashtra, Govind Pareekhji- Additional Director Of Police in Rajasthan, Rajkumar Rinwa -Former Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Mines, Nisar Tamboli- Additional Commissioner of Police, and Dr Manju Mangal Prabhat Lodha -Chairman of the Lodha Foundation, Smt Usha Mangeshkar and Jitendra Shah-President Federation of Association of Maharashtra, Commando Madhusudan Surve Shaurya Chakra Winner and Former army Officer, while Mangesh Anant Naik,-Assistant Police officer who gained fame for his involvement in the Kasab 26/11/2008 case. Finally, Shailesh Ghedia, President of the Professional Cell of BJP Maharashtra.

The ceremony also saw the presence of some special guests who are distinguished and established personalities in their own fields - Sachin Salunkhe, President's Circle of Business Excellence Award, while Shweta Salunkhe- The Best Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2023. Deepak Barge- Prime Tech Honors, Sandeep Kulkarni was named the Best Entrepreneur of the Year 2023. Sunil Nikhar- Hall of Excellency in Business, while Tejas Kadam-as an Emerging Fintech Leader. Parag Shende- Best Technology Consultant of the Year. Smt Usha Mangeshkar, Anuja Wagholikar & Mayuresh Pai were felicitated for Strokes of Harmony Book which was named the most celebrated book for the year 2022. Sanjay D Ghodawat leads the prominent Indian business conglomerate The Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG).



The evening was studded with many personalities being felicitated from across the country. They were felicitated with both the Rashtriya Abhiman Puruskar 2023 and the Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar Vol2 for their immense contribution to the state and the nation. The awardees along with their association are - Milin Shah - Sarom Fab Pvt Ltd, Pawan Dass -Valuquo Financial Services, Zohar Chunawala - Spirex Packaging. Dr Nikhil Gosavi runs Embryonic Fertility & IVF Centre. Dr Rahul Patil from Dhanvantri Ayurveda Hospital. Vishal Sonavane - VD & Associates. Sourabh Mane -Muscle Mania Asia Champion. Deviprasad Upadhyay - Kiran Tutorials, Amar Panchal -Accelerate Persona. Shekhar Sankpal - Vegastar International. Reena Mhatre -AR Consultant & Developers, Suraj Petade of JMG Group, Jayesh Gala -Gala Collectible Services Pvt Ltd. Dr, Vaishali Gomsale - Vaishaliz Diet Nutrition & Exercise, Subhojit Mukherjee of Akumentis Healthcare Ltd, Abdullah Pathan, Apeksha Raja for her Social Service and Sanket Joshi for Tabla &Musical Instruments Player. Poonam Kulkarni of Intuition - Care Your Destiny. Adv. Deepesh Tanwani & Lal Tanwani -Padma Coaching Classes. Umesh Ahirrao -Osumare Marketing Services Pvt Ltd. Dr Yogesh Jadhav -The Healing Centre, Sanjay Malve of Kamal Infra Build Pvt Ltd. Dr Ratnaakar Yadav- Surgician Health Care. Rishabh Nahata - Dreams to Fly, Shrey Kukade - E and F Corporation LLP, Sanjay Patil -ACDC Advance Creative Design Consultancy.

Various celebrities also graced the event and won the award for their contributions. The prominent ones were - Usha Mangeshkar, Gautam Vig, Nakuul Mehta, Sharad Malhotra, Anjali Arora, Assad Khan, Amit Tyagi, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Varinder Chawla, Nikita Rawal, Ali Merchant, Namita Rajhans & Tasneem Lathiwala.

Overall the event was a grand success and set the tone for immense inspiration and motivation for the awardees to continue the good work for the nation.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

