RateGain selected by Sonder Holdings Inc. to expand corporate travel access on the Global Distribution System

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced today that it has been selected by Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, to strengthen its presence on the Global Distribution System (GDS).

Sonder has connected with RateGain's Connectivity Switch Platform introducing its own dedicated chain code, 'SS'. This makes it faster and easier for agents to search for Sonder availability on industry-leading travel reservation systems.

RateGain's Connectivity Switch Platform, one of the largest processors of electronic hotel transactions is the only platform in the world that provides connectivity to all major Global Distribution Systems as well as manages content for most leading global hotel chains.

Sonder offers both hotel and apartment-style properties in over 40 cities worldwide, including top business destinations like New York City, London, Dubai, Paris, Toronto, and Philadelphia. For business travelers, digital nomads, and groups booking long-term stays, many of Sonder's spaces provide a comfortable place to spread out and work remotely, with fully-equipped kitchens, living rooms, multiple bedrooms and en-suite laundry. With an app-driven experience, Sonder's guests can check in themselves and receive instant support 24/7.

"Partnering with Sonder will give their inventory the broadest exposure to all distribution channels, including the top GDS platforms, at a time when demand for corporate travel is rebounding, and business travelers are seeking new accommodation options which break the mold of a traditional hotel," said Chinmai Sharma, President - Americas at RateGain.



A Sonder survey of US travelers earlier this year found that 92 per cent of business travelers consider the design of their accommodation important, 11 points higher than all travelers surveyed.

"Today's travelers expect reliable and frictionless service, and Sonder is committed to delivering the same. RateGain's connectivity switch platform's experience in providing agility, scale, and consistency to hospitality leaders across the world, made it a natural choice for our team to select them," said Kristen Richter, Vice President of Sales at Sonder.

