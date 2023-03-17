RATIONAL showcases futuristic professional cooking solutions at AAHAR 2023

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): RATIONAL, the leading German brand for commercial cooking systems is presenting at ITPO's 37th edition of the International Food & Hospitality fair AAHAR from March 14-18, 2023 in hall 11, booth 11-21A. Displaying its intelligent cooking system iCombi Pro, RATIONAL is going big as its chefs showcase how the iCombi Pro can cook a range of cuisines tirelessly without needing manual intervention be it for the desired cooking results or powerful handsfree interim cleaning between batches. Interestingly, RATIONAL has a new all-white state-of-the-art booth with 50 years anniversary theme, attracting visitors even from far behind.

Hosting live-cooking sessions in their Arena section, the RATIONAL booth houses a large Display to create an engaging experience even for the passing-by visitors. The cooking session in the show also present how the new-age cooking system can provide solutions for both A la carte and large-scale food production.



The booth is also showcasing Connected Cooking - a free digital solution from RATIONAL to help users to network and manage their cooking systems remotely via the mobile app or the website platform. It can be used for creating recipes and cooking programs, automatically doing software updates to the integrated RATIONAL units with just one click and much more.

Speaking about the participation of RATIONAL at AAHAR 2023, Saurabh Puri, Marketing Director - Asia, RATIONAL AG, said, "We are getting a staggering response from the Indian food service fraternity willing to upgrade their kitchen with our new, robust, intelligent combi steamer - iCombi Pro. RATIONAL has been a preferred choice by the Indian commercial kitchen market given their years of trust in the brand for providing quality, seamless kitchen automation solutions with intelligent combi steamers. The Indian foodservice and hospitality industry is revolutionizing with increased reliance on top-notch tech products which makes our participation crucial at a platform like AAHAR to showcase the global standard of automated kitchen excellence here. Our strategically developed booth further helps us to showcase and highlight the different possibilities that our futuristic cooking system offers."

