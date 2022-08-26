Ratnalaya Jewellers embraces digitization to become the most loved and awarded jewellery brand in Patna

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/SRV): Ratnalaya Jewellers, a renowned jewellery brand based out of Bihar, recently launched its app and eCommerce website. The brand witnessed immense growth under the leadership of Saket Keshri, the third-generation leader of the 60-year-old legacy. Ratnalaya Jewellers has transitioned towards digitalization to keep up with the changing dynamics of the fashion retail domain and ensure a smoother customer experience.

Established by Late. Jamuna Prasad Keshri in 1960 at Patna, Bihar, Ratnalaya has curated a display of delicate and bold traditional and contemporary jewellery, from eminent and emerging designers. The extensive collection is available in platinum, gold and silver. The brand offers solitaires and its team of seasoned and talented craftsmen boasts of exquisite custom design work as well.

In 2022, Ratnalaya Jewellers took a big leap by launching its eCommerce website and app, supported on both iOS and android platforms. The vision of this initiative was to make their products easily accessible across India. The app has incorporated augmented reality that allows users to try on the pieces virtually to get a look and feel of the products before placing an order.

The brand has also developed an in-house app to enhance customer experience and relations. Ratnalaya Jewellers values transparency and ensures its customers know exactly what they are paying for by providing complete price bifurcation.



"Technology plays a vital role in the management of complex retail operations. Once the technology is implemented, every aspect of your store's performance is at your fingertips. Especially in the perspective of the Jewellery industry, there are a lot of areas where automation can take place", said Saket Keshri, Director of Operations.

Even though the jewellery brand created a niche for itself under the guidance of the previous leaders, Saket's entry into the business in 2014 and his contribution enabled Ratnalaya to grow exponentially. With a background in M.Sc. Management in Entrepreneurial Studies, Saket introduced several systems in the operational functions of the brand to streamline responsibilities, accounts and delegation of duties.



In 2020, under Saket's able direction, Ratnalaya was able to set up a second store in Kankarbagh, Patna, in addition to its Hathwa store. While the world was grappling with the uncertainty of what the future holds because of the pandemic, Ratnalaya continued to generate revenue and expand in terms of clientele and service.

Saket Keshri wanted to put special emphasis on employee care and engagement. "Developing a fun, collaborative and rewarding work culture was very important to me. So many employees around the world are bogged down by toxic work environments and a lack of mentorship. At Ratnalaya we have taken multiple initiatives to keep our employees motivated", added Saket.

The brand conducts an award ceremony at the end of every month to honour the hard work and dedication put in by the employees. Additionally, the brand conducts several employee engagement activities to celebrate the feeling of belonging and togetherness.

2022 also marked the launch of Ratnalaya Charitable Trust as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

"For any business, profit is important, but a good business is something that takes care of its people and also benefits the community. This is why we have started Ratnalaya Charitable Trust where we spend on areas related to education, environment, etc", added Saket.

The trust was launched on 15th August 2022, on the auspicious occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. To commemorate the launch, members of Ratnalaya visited a slum in Patna and provided food, stationery and books to children. The children belong to the marginalized society and are unable to afford education. Ratnalaya Jewellers have vowed to outsource teachers and student volunteers to give them basic education.

Ratnalaya has won several awards and accolades owing to its pioneering work in the fashion and jewellery segment. They won the National Jewellery award for 'The Best Single Store Award' in 2017, and were nominated for the category 'Best men's accessory' in Retail Jewellery India Awards and 'Social Media Campaign of the year' by National Jewellery Award in 2018. In 2019 they were awarded the Best Platinum Sales (east region) by Platinum Guild International. They were given the title of 'The Coolest Store' in the East Category in 2021. Recently, they have also won the Platinum Guild International Award for Highest Platinum Sales East; while they won for their Kankarbagh Store, the Hathwa Store bagged them the runners-up title.

To know more visit: https://ratnalayajewels.com/

