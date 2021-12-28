Ravi Jadhwani's edobo makes a strong statement at the Golden Glory Awards 2021 presented by Brands Impact

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): When it comes to standing out of the crowd through sheer quality of service delivery, there are very few businesses like edobo in the current landscape, and the venture has proved this by its stellar performance at the Golden Glory Awards 2021 presented by Brands Impact.

The exciting new start-up that is pioneering a new-age revolution in the eCommerce grocery and households' industry was the exclusive Food Partner at the Golden Glory Awards '21 and proved to be a huge success.

Brands Impact executed the second edition of Golden Glory Awards after two years. These awards are meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that are embarking upon the path of glory and success with their remarkable achievements.

Speaking on their experience at the Golden Glory Awards 2021, CEO and Managing Director of edobo Ravi Jadhwani said, "It was our pleasure to be a part of Golden Glory Award 2021 and partner with the team Brand Impact as a food partner in their journey. Unlike other eCommerce providers, we ensure that each of our products is UV-sanitized and kept up to 99.9% bacteria free. This ensures extended shelf life for our products and high-quality safety standards for our customers."

The pioneering business leader had founded the now successful start-up from scratch. Despite the road not being easy, it was Jadhwani's dedication, passion and vision that helped his company and the team sail through all odds. Today, edobo manages to stand out of the crowd due to one significant edge - they not only home deliver all essentials within hours but also ensure that all their products maintain high standards of safety and hygiene from the get-go, in line with their motto "Sanitized - Sealed - Delivered"!

Each item in their inventory is handpicked for the highest quality and carefully UV-sanitized to ensure maximum safety in these unpredictable pandemic times. And yet, the products at edobo are both pocket-friendly and diverse. With the help of an easy-to-use mobile-optimized website and smartphone application interface, the company ensures a smooth and seamless shopping experience for its growing community of buyers across 120+ pin codes.

Another attribute that quite sets the venture apart is its thoughtful design to adapt to new challenges, be it lockdown-induced changes to supply chain management and logistics, or remote work.

