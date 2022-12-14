Ravi Omprakash Agarwal exists Vakrangee Ltd.; Stock plummets by 9 per cent

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/SRV): On 9th December 2022, Vakrangee Ltd. plummeted by 9 per cent shortly after Mumbai-based Investor Ravi Omprakash Agarwal exited.

Ravi Omprakash Agarwal sold around 1.70 percent of his shares in Vakrangee Ltd.

At a price of Rs. 27.10 per share, he sold 175, 78, 499 shares of the company. Vakrangee Ltd. Is a Technology Driven Company that offers an extensive array of services across various sectors by providing BFSI, ATM, E-Commerce & Logistics Services.



Based out of Mumbai, Ravi Omprakash Agrawal is the Chairman of the L7 Group. In the resolution process held on 15th November 2022, Ravi Agrawal, successfully emerged as the highest bidder for EMI Transmission Ltd which is a specialized transmission company serving high-quality and cutting-edge hardware and accessories to utilities and contractors since 1961.

Additionally, in August 2020, Ravi Agrawal along with others acquired a stake of 9.05 percent in Infibeam Avenues which is an Indian internet and e-commerce conglomerate involved in digital payments, online retailing, e-commerce software, and internet services.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

