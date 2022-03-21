Ravi Shastri's Champion of Champions installation unveiled at "Alibag"

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/PNN): Cricket unites, like little else, in our country. It brings people across the divides of age, beliefs, demographics, and even political preferences together in celebration of sporting spirit and glory.

The idyllic, bayside hamlets of Alibag, became an arena of this celebration, when Samir A Nerurkar, Founder Samira Habitats, supported Gram Panchayat: Gunjis- Boris (Alibag) in a gesture to commemorate one of the most triumphant chapters in cricketing history; the Champions of Champions trophy victory, steered by their own "Alibagkar" -Ravi Shastri.

Samira Habitats was instrumental in bringing leaders across varied political preferences together to celebrate this moment for their very own Alibagkar Ravi Shastri. This marked the 37th year when Ravi Shastri has crowned the Champion of Champions at the tournament. The copper and steel installation art, themed to represent Ravi Shashtri's spin bowling and all-rounder cricketing fame, has been created at the newly beautified Kankeshwar Junction, Alibag.



The behemoth installation was inaugurated by Hon. Minister of Urban Development & Public Works, Eknath Shinde, Hon. Minister of State, Aditi Tatkare, Ex Minister of State Meenakshi Tai Patil and, the man of the moment, proud Alibagkar, Ravi Shastri.

The event, heralded by traditional dhol, taasha, lezim dancers and resplendent traditional gaiety, was attended by Mahendra Dalvi, MLA Alibag, Subhash Patil Ex MLA, Aswad & Chitra Patil, Kiran Patil IAS, Addl Sup. Of police Atul Zende and other govt & local dignitaries.

Samir Nerurkar, Founder Samira Group, reiterated the Samira Group's commitment to working in collaboration with Alibag and its people, "Ravi is one of the earliest Mumbai dwellers, to make Alibag his first address. He has embraced it as his home and calls himself a proud Alibagkar."

Ravi Shastri won every heart, present, when he said, "Coming Home, to Alibag, after the kind of stress we live through, as sportsmen, representing the nation, always in public gauge, rejuvenates me. The peace and solace, Alibag gives me empowers me to go out and give my best. And I do wish to see more sports talent emerging from our incredible Alibag."

