Ravneet Pawha recognized with Women Empowerment Entrepreneur Award

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, Australia, has been recognized with the Women Empowerment Entrepreneur Award 2020-21 on August 27.

The award was presented in a virtual award ceremony by AsiaOne magazine at the 14th edition of the Pride of the Nation Series Awards and Business Summit of the Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum.

With almost three decades of experience in the international education and training sector, she has been instrumental in establishing multiple strategic India-Australia collaborations and partnerships. Her outstanding achievements have made her a role model for several young women professionals over the years, and she has mentored them to help them fulfil their ambitions in the corporate sector.

She has also inspired students to get an international degree and achieve their dream careers by providing guidance and financial assistance in the form of scholarships. She was also awarded Exceptional Woman of Excellence in Women Economic Forum 2019.



On receiving the award, Ravneet Pawha commented, "Success comes through collaboration, partnership and passion. Women have a natural talent for bringing all these three aspects together. In my life, I've realized women empowerment is all about supporting each other, working together, bringing strengths and working through weakness of ourselves and each other."

She also expressed pride in working for Deakin University, recipient of the WGEA 'Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation for 15 consecutive years and dedicated the award to all the women around her who are working hard to what best they can do.

Priyanka Singh, Regional Head- Recruitment & Business Development, Deakin University, who has been working with Ravneet for over a decade, shared, "Ravneet has been an incredible mentor through these years and has led by example to empower the women around her. She is an inspirational leader and a passionate entrepreneur who believes gender equity becomes a business and cultural norm. I congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition."

The virtual award ceremony was joined by esteemed dignitaries like Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Hon'ble Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon'ble Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble Minister of Law & Justice, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, The Art of Living Foundation and Smt. Savitri Jindal, Chairperson Emeritus, O.P. Jindal Group, among others.

