Rawmatt empowering the change with ethanol distribution

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/SRV Media): While the Government has declared the use of flex fuel to be made mandatory, Rawmatt is aligning its vision with the Government and focusing on implementing flex-fuel engines.

Rawmatt is exploring ways to add ethanol distribution through its network of pumps.

On 30th December 2020, the Union Cabinet chaired by Hon'ble Prime Minister had approved the expansion of interest subvention scheme to provide financial assistance for enhancement of ethanol distillation capacity from grain-based distilleries along with molasses-based distilleries.

Also added that energy farming will be a legitimate step towards the betterment of the environment. The Ethanol Blending Program (EBP) which started in 2003, got renewed and the Government has set up an ambitious target of 10% ethanol blending by 2022 and 20% ethanol blending by 2030 which will require additional capacity to be added.

Rawmatt has associated itself with MRN group who are the largest ethanol producers in India and they are now jointly trying to take the vision of the government forward and is taking numerous leaps towards sustainability. They are working with a singular mission to make India's air free of pollution by extending its services. The organization always devotedly works towards better and healthier air quality in India.



Rawmatt is steadily trying to cement its place in the alternative/bio-fuel industry. The organisation is in process of finalsing strategic locations to set up E100 dispensing stations in the districts of Vidharbha and Karnataka . According to the government, the country has been on it rigorously with various approaches for the betterment of the environment.

Kaustubh Padmesh Gupta, CEO, Rawmatt Industries, says, "Rawmatt Industries has an aim to secure a sustainable future and help the environment to purify and rejuvenate itself. India's CNG program was earlier the prime focus and is still executed successfully but now the ethanol distribution for the Ethanol Blending Program is the prime objective to have a greener, cleaner and healthier future. Rawmatt Industries looks forward to investing more in modern innovative technology to offer the best to the automobile sector of the country".

As it is rightly said by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Shri. Nitinji Gadkari that ethanol is a better fuel than other fossil fuels, and it is an import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous.

This initiative by the government is to help the farmers at large is to bring positivity to the economic growth of the country and rural India. Hence, the vision of a better future is on its course and Rawmatt will try to be a valuable asset to the promotion of ethanol and bio-fuel mission of the government by their rigorous efforts.

The website is http://rawmatt.in/

