Rayzon Solar to become the First Indian Company to manufacture and produce Solar Panels in the USA

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/PNN): A company incorporated in 2017 with a team of 5 people, today employing more than 1000 people, Rayzon Solar is ranked amongst the top 10 solar panel manufacturers in India. Chirag Nakrani along with Hardik Kothiya are Founder and Managing Directors of Rayzon Solar. They had started with Solar Panel Manufacturing unit having capacity of 40MW in 2017. Their family were associated in real estate and aluminium extrusion business but their idea and vision was to give something different to the society and work towards their betterment. When they started the business, the renewable field was new even then they started the business with a belief and determination to do something for the betterment of society.

Started with a capacity of 40MW in 2017, which was gradually increased to 150MW in 2019, 300MW in 2020, and currently operates with a capacity of 1500MW. Rayzon Solar Panels are 100% Made in India. "Quality, reliability, and advanced technology are the three main principles behind the company's progress" said by Hardik Kothiya. It is proven that if these three basic principles are adhered by any entrepreneur, success is highly assured. At the end of the day, hard work and dedication towards work are the most important factors.

Rayzon Solar Panels made with quality precision, hard work and motivation of over 1000 dedicated and skilled employees, are exported to more than 17 countries. With the positive support of their satisfied customers, Rayzon Solar is going to increase their manufacturing capacity to 2500MW in India and to start manufacturing of 500MW in a country like USA. Under there expansion plan, capacity of 1000MW to be added in India which will increase there total capacity to 2500MW, these will position Rayzon Solar amongst the Top 5 Solar Module Manufacturers in India and the first Indian company to manufacture solar panels in USA.



They are not only associated with solar panel manufacturing, but are also associated with ever-changing era of personal care and cosmetics industry, real estate, aluminium extrusion and solar project development business. And in every walk of their life, they are eager to be associated with such business which is useful for the upliftment of society. The inspiration to follow the ethics and do business with utmost transparency was given to them by their parents, and they consider them as their role models for such great advice. Along with this, their company's staff and customers who encouraged them to follow their dreams are considered as their source of inspiration in their progress.

India is being watched by the world, and if steps are taken by the youth to establish businesses that benefit society and uplift people, then nothing can stop India from becoming a world leader. Chirag Nakrani's wonderful and inspirational message to the youth is that "They should advance in fields that benefit society and uplift people. Make your products world class, provide best services and be transparent, progress is assured."

