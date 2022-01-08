RCP Singh lays foundation stone for 7 MTPA plant at NMDC's Donimalai iron ore mine

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad (RCP) Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 7 million tonne per annum (MTPA) screening and beneficiation plant at NMDC's Donimalai iron ore mine in Karnataka.

At present, the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) produces 7 MTPA iron ore from the Donimalai mine which is processed by SP-1 Kumaraswamy Iron ore mine. The government has set a target to enhance the capacity to 10 million tonne per annum.

"To process iron ore from Kumaraswamy Iron Ore mine, the setting up of SP-2 Screening Plant of 7.0 MTPA capacity is under progress with a future provision of increasing its capacity to 10.0 MTPA. Provisions are also being made for SP-2 to process iron ore from both KIOM and Donimalai," the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.



The minister reviewed operations at Donimalai and Kumaraswamy iron ore mines and the NMDC Pellet Plant during his visit to Karnataka.

"The largest producer of iron ore in India - NMDC has consistently met the infrastructure needs of the country. As India gears up to become an iron and steel powerhouse and we head closer to achieving the Steel Vision 2030, NMDC will play a pivotal role," Singh said.

Singh called for close monitoring of execution and commissioning of ongoing projects so that they could be completed on priority. (ANI)

