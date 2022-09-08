Reach 3 Roads welcomes Croma, the mega electronic store

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reach Group, one of India's leading real estate development firms, is pleased to welcome Tata Croma which is opening its popular store at 'Reach 3 Roads' - Gurugram's first Modern Day high street. The senior leadership team of Tata Croma, Reach Group Chairman Harinder Singh Hora and other industry leaders will all be seen in attendance during this special event.

Spread across 18000 square feet on the ground and first floor, the Croma store has been specifically positioned to ensure footfall flows in from all sides. Apart from a huge frontage of almost 100 feet, the new store also offers great accessibility on the back of an interconnected lift and a staircase.

Having sold 16000+ products from over 550+ manufacturers in over 275 outlets pan India, Croma's arrival at 'Reach 3 Roads' is a testimony to the growing stature of the new-age high street. While the move will give Croma an opportunity to target the high-class residential catchment areas of Sector 70, it will also allow Reach 3 Roads to gain more visibility.

Harinder Singh Hora, Chairman of Reach Group, said, "The retail real estate sector has witnessed a major paradigm shift over the last decade. With innovation in the retail centre which includes retail design trends and shopping malls the focus is shifting towards satisfying consumers in specific life stages or lifestyles with common needs and interests. Our ambitious project gains more popularity and recognition, the arrival of Tata Croma at our modern high street marks a critical juncture in our growth trajectory. One of India's leading retail stores, Croma has been credited for increasing the footfall in any shopping center. And, we have plans in the pipeline to have a similar effect on our state-of-the-art center. On the back of our growing success, we will continue to build on our legacy as trailblazers in the changing era of real estate by building more modern marvels like 3 Roads."



Apart from Croma, 'Reach 3 Roads' has leased 70 per cent of the centre to well-known brands including McDonald's, Lenskart, Starbucks, Chaayos, FirstCry, Stryker Bar, Sagar Ratna, and the Zigly Pet Experience Center among others. The encapsulating high street has a pipeline of multiple major brands like sports stores, an FEC-format bowling alley, a sports bar, plush dine-in restaurants and reputed ethnic wear stores among others in coming months.

Nestled within a pristine location, Reach 3 Roads offers an awe-inspiring ambience coupling strategic retailing with corporate sensibilities. The customer experience at the entrance, parking, and Boulevard is captivating, with color-coded comfortable parking, a medical room, wheelchair and stroller help, simple walks, a lift and service lift in every wing, and stringent facility monitoring by its dedicated team.

Reach 3 Roads is the first organized high street of its kind with a built-in lease management system. Apart from this, the centre does active marketing through My Gate, society organizations, social media, and more than 10-12 sizable events each year. In addition to this, the group also encourages school tours to teach young kids the value of money management.

Reach Group is a real estate development firm with projects spreading over 2 million sq. ft. across retail, commercial and residential sectors. Driven by the promise to deliver top-quality commercial and retail space on time every time, the fast-growing group has carved its own niche with passion, commitment, and diligence at the cornerstone of its vision. With its significant history, profound experience and deeply rooted commitment towards its people, Reach has been instrumental in adding opulence to Gurugram's architecture and developing some of the most alluring properties in prime locations across the city. The group envisions to gain global recognition by consistently striving for perfection every single day across all aspects in the field of Real Estate Development offering to people a dream space worthy of their ambitions. Creating iconic properties that can 'reach' out to common masses, Reach Group aims to not only develop buildings made of bricks and mortar, but also take Real Estate to the zenith of excellence.

